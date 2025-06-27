My palace starved of statutory funds for seven months – Oba of Benin

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – IN what was a shocking revelation to many people, the Oba of Benin, His Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, yesterday blamed the past administration in Edo State of deliberately starving the palace of its statutory funds.

He disclosed during a meeting with journalists at his palace in Benin City.

Ewuare II alleged that at first, the government slashed the funds to the palace before eventually putting a stop to it for seven months and that during that period, the palace had to take responsibility for paying the palace staff and clearing the weeds around its surroundings.

He said slashing and putting an end to the funds going to the palace was meant to undermine it, adding that that was not the first time efforts have been made to undermine the palace, but God and his ancestors did not allow them to prevail.

He however said that was not the first time the throne had been undermined as during the reign of his grandfather who he said helped a military administration because of how close he was with the military officer but at the end, the military personnel ordered that a storey building be erected on a sacred ground opposite the palace.

The monarch commended the present administration led by Monday Okpebholo for restoring the full entitlement to the palace and displaying a high sense of respect to the traditional institution, commended the federal government in its role, thus for the return of the looted Benin artefacts.

He also urged residents in the state to cooperate with the present administration to enable him to deliver on his campaign promises.

Earlier, chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State council, Dr. Festus Alenkhe, commended Oba for his fatherly role to the Journalists in the state.