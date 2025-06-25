MultiChoice slashes DStv decoder price by 50% amid subscriber decline

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a 50 per cent reduction in the price of its DStv decoder, cutting the cost from ₦20,000 to ₦10,000, in a strategic move to tackle a sharp drop in subscriptions and win back customers.

The company, in a statement released on Tuesday, said the discount is part of its new “We Got You” campaign aimed at boosting subscriber numbers and easing economic pressure on households.

“We want to ensure our customers feel appreciated and have access to the best entertainment every day,” said MultiChoice Nigeria CEO, John Ugbe. “The ‘We Got You’ campaign is about making premium content more accessible and showing that DStv offers something for everyone, not just football fans.”

Ugbe added that the platform is repositioning itself as a source of daily value across diverse genres — from drama and movies to kids’ programming and news — encouraging viewers to explore more than just sports content.

The announcement also included a limited-time promotional offer: from June 16 to July 31, 2025, subscribers who pay in full for their current package will receive a free upgrade to the next package tier.

According to the company, the pricing adjustment and bonus upgrade are part of efforts to respond to the country’s economic realities.

The move follows a significant subscriber loss of 1.4 million users recorded between March 2023 and March 2025 — a drop linked to Nigeria’s economic downturn and a series of controversial price hikes.

In the past year alone, MultiChoice has raised prices on its DStv and GOtv packages three times — in April 2023, November 2023, and most recently in April 2024, with the latest hike taking effect on May 1.