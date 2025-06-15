Meet 5 Nigerian footballers participating in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

As the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup gets underway in the United States on Sunday, five Nigerian footballers are set to represent their clubs on the global stage.

This year’s tournament marks a historic expansion, growing from seven to 32 participating teams. The new format allows for broader continental representation: including at least three clubs from Africa.

Here are five Nigerian footballers participating at the FIFA Club World Cup:

Onuche Ogbelu (Esperance de Tunis)

Among the Nigerian players to watch is Onuche Ogbelu, who will line up for Tunisia’s Espérance de Tunis. Ogbelu began his football journey at Fosla Academy, where he captained the team to win the 2021 Principal’s Cup.

He later joined Nasarawa United in 2022 before making a move to the Tunisian giants in September 2023 on a three-year deal. The midfielder is expected to play a key role for the North African club.

Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto)

The dynamic left-back has been a consistent performer for the Portuguese giants since joining on a five-year contract. Known for his pace and offensive flair, Sanusi made headlines with his first UEFA Champions League goal in a 2–1 win over Marseille. He has helped Porto to multiple domestic titles, including the Primeira Liga, Taça de Portugal, and Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira. His experience will be vital as Porto challenges for global honours.

Meanwhile, Al Ain FC of the United Arab Emirates will parade three Nigerian players in their squad:

Rilwanu Haliru Sarki – A skillful left winger known for his creativity on the ball.

Joshua Udoh – A young forward with a sharp eye for goal.

Hassan Sani Mohammed – A promising, agile goalkeeper.

Their inclusion boosts Al Ain’s depth and ambition as they aim for a strong showing in this expanded edition of the tournament.

Vanguard News