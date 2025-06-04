Lagos taskforce busts illicit drug syndicate’s hideouts, arrests 19

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Taskforce has raided criminal hideouts and black spots around Gowon Estate and its adjoining streets, resulting in the arrest of 19 suspects allegedly involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

During the operation, Taskforce officers uncovered a significant cache of illicit substances, including Colorado, Indian hemp, narcotics, and other controlled drugs. Several bags of hard drugs were also discovered concealed in the boots of parked vehicles, revealing the extent of illegal activity in the area.

Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adetayo Akerele, emphasized the agency’s unwavering commitment to purging the state of criminal elements, especially during the Eid-el-Kabir festive period.

“This operation reflects our zero-tolerance policy against illegal activities that threaten the peace and security of the state,” Akerele said. “All suspects will face the full weight of the law as investigations continue.”

He noted that the raid was part of an ongoing series of strategic enforcement actions aimed at ensuring public order and environmental decorum across Lagos. This particular operation marks the fifth in the series targeting illicit drugs and street-level crimes in the area.

Akerele urged residents to support the government’s efforts by reporting suspicious activities through the ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative.

“We remain committed to fostering a safe and secure environment for all citizens,” he added, calling on the public to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies.

The Lagos State Taskforce reiterated its dedication to maintaining law and order and ensuring a crime-free society for all Lagosians.