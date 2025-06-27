IDFP to FG: Act now to stop insecurity

…recommends boosting security, launching judicial probe, reforming land use

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has called on the Federal Government to take immediate action to address Nigeria’s escalating insecurity, including boosting security deployments, launching a judicial probe, and reforming land use policies.

In a statement jointly signed by Rev. Abainitus Akila Hamman and Dr Yussuf Yakub Arrigasiyyu, Co-Chairs of the IDFP, the forum condemned the recent wave of violence in Benue, Kebbi, Plateau, and other states, which has resulted in the loss of innocent lives, mass displacement, and destruction of property.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent wave of violent attacks in Benue, Kebbi, Plateau, and other states, which have led to the tragic loss of innocent lives, mass displacement of families, and widespread destruction of property,” the statement read.

“Every life lost diminishes our collective humanity. The continuation of these attacks and the conditions enabling them are unacceptable. We stand in unwavering solidarity with the families of the victims and all affected communities during this difficult period of grief and uncertainty.”

The IDFP, a national interreligious and intercultural platform comprising 120 Christian and Muslim leaders, urged the government to deploy joint military-police forces to protect vulnerable populations, establish a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the killings, and convene a National Conference to address land use, grazing protocols, and food security.

“The Federal and State Governments must take swift and decisive action to prevent further loss of life, dignity, and livelihoods. We call for the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate these heinous acts, make its report public within three months, and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Justice delayed is justice denied,” the forum declared.

The IDFP also drew attention to the root causes of the crises, including unresolved land disputes, food insecurity, and economic hardship. It noted that the farmer-herder conflict, banditry, and communal unrest are symptoms of deeper systemic issues.

The forum urged the government to convene a National Conference to address land use and grazing protocols, develop sustainable solutions, and promote peaceful coexistence, warning that without addressing these root causes, lasting peace would remain elusive.

The forum further called for immediate humanitarian assistance to victims of violence and recent floods, as well as economic relief packages for vulnerable families. It stressed the importance of strengthening early warning systems and fostering transparent communication between government agencies and affected communities.

“As faith leaders, we remain committed to building bridges across religious and ethnic divides. Dialogue remains one of the most powerful tools for peace and nation-building. We call on all Nigerians to resist incitement, avoid reprisal attacks, and actively promote unity, healing, and reconciliation within and across communities. If you see something, say something. Together, we can overcome these challenges,” the statement read.

The IDFP’s statement also addressed the resurgence of Boko Haram in the North-East, armed banditry in the North-West, communal unrest in the Middle Belt, and the activities of unknown gunmen in the South-East. It expressed concern over recent flood disasters in Niger and Borno states, as well as the growing economic hardship affecting millions of Nigerians.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace, the forum stated: “Peace is not just a prayer, it is a shared responsibility. The government, religious and traditional leaders, and citizens must work together to restore peace and security. We reaffirm our dedication to promoting peace and unity throughout Nigeria through ongoing initiatives in food security, prevention of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), and support for Interfaith Dialogue Networks (IDN) operating in 10 states, including Benue.”

The forum expressed solidarity with all affected communities and prayed for divine healing and restoration across the nation.

“Let us work together, support one another, and remain hopeful for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria,” the statement added.