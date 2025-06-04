I see improved security in next two years under Tinubu – Buratai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai(Rtd), has expressed optimism that the security situation in the country will improve in the next two years under President Bola Tinubu.

Buratai stated this in an interview with newsmen during the 2025 VON Forum in Abuja.

According to him, there is no country that does not have its peculiar challenges, including the western countries.

“However, concerning the security in Nigeria, I foresee much improvement in the next two years of President Bola Tinubu. Lessons have been learnt. Insecurity is not something you wished away overnight. It will not disappear, just like other forms of crimes like rape, armed robbery, pickpocketing and others,” he said.

“These are societal ills that will continue to exist as long as human beings exist. So, insecurity is something you continue to handle as they arise.”

“I believe that members of the armed forces and other security agencies, including the police, have taken lessons from the recent challenges.”

“And I believe they will rise up to the occasion and deal with it, but also, there should be collaboration of all stakeholders, from federal agencies to state and local governments, to ensure improved security.

If we depend too much on the federal government without us doing our part, that’s where this 2025 VON Forum comes in handy: citizen engagement.”

Gen Buratai further explained that in achieving national security, institutional capacity building and manpower development remain very important.

He, however, noted that there are national security policies and national defence policies which need implementation to the letter.

“When executing or implementing it, there is coordination. You need to work with others to achieve more,” Buratai said.