Flooding: Wike sets up taskforce, probes directors over abuse of green areas

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has ordered an immediate ban on the conversion of green spaces, parks and gardens into commercial car dealership lots across Abuja.

The directive is part of measures by the FCT Administration to curb worsening flood incidents across the capital city, where the loss of designated absorption zones and recreational spaces has disrupted urban drainage systems.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT minister, Lere Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, iconic public sites, including the Millennium Park, have recently been co-opted for unauthorised vehicle displays and related commercial operations.

To ensure total compliance, the FCT Administration has established a dedicated Task Force tasked with monitoring affected areas and enforcing the immediate clearance of illegal car lots.

In addition to the operational ban, the Minister has initiated an administrative probe into officials suspected of issuing illegal approvals for the commercial use of these protected areas.

Following the directive, FCT Head of Service, Nancy Sabanti Nathan, has summoned several key officials – including the Directors of Parks and Recreation, Environmental Protection, Traffic Management and Urban Affairs – to account for the breach of urban planning regulations.