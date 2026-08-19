Anambra community protests alleged demolition of ancestral homes for TCN project

…Residents allege six elders died amid tension over planned demolition

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — Residents of Ebenesi Community in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, have protested against the proposed demolition of their ancestral homes to pave the way for a power transmission line project by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The community appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to intervene in the dispute and prevail on the relevant authorities to review the proposed route of the project.

The protesters alleged that at least six elderly members of the community had died following the marking of their houses for demolition and the issuance of a 14-day ultimatum to affected residents to either demolish the structures themselves or have them pulled down by the state government and bear the cost.

The community staged the peaceful protest at the Obi Ezenabo Traditional Centre in Ebenesi, Nnobi, to express its opposition to the proposed demolition and what it described as threats by the Anambra State Physical Planning Board and TCN.

Addressing the protesters, the Chairman of Ebenesi Community, Chief Okechukwu Oraka, and his Vice Chairman, Chief Patrick Nwanyiaku, alleged that officials of the Anambra State Physical Planning Board had commenced the marking of houses located along the proposed route.

They said affected residents had been ordered to demolish the marked structures themselves or risk government demolition and subsequent payment of the cost.

The community leaders said the residents had not been provided with any relocation arrangement despite the proposed demolition.

Oraka said the community was not opposed to development projects or the provision of infrastructure but rejected the proposed route of the power transmission line through Nnobi.

He claimed that Nnobi was not part of the original plan for the project, which he said had been conceived more than 13 years ago.

“Nnobi came into this TCN power line project through foul means. Nnobi was not captured in the original plan of that project. It was diverted to Nnobi by some people who feel that we have nobody to speak for us both in the Federal and State governments,” he alleged.

The protesters, who chanted solidarity songs and displayed placards opposing the proposed demolition, called on the Federal and state governments to relocate the project to another area.

They also proposed that if the transmission line must pass through Nnobi, the infrastructure should be constructed underground to avoid the demolition of residential buildings.

The protest attracted youths as well as more than 25 elderly men and women, some of whom were visibly emotional.

Oraka said Ebenesi was densely populated and had limited land available for relocation.

“Ebenesi is highly populated and we don’t have land, and now government is forcing us to vacate our ancestral home with no plan of relocation. That is impossible. We will relocate to anywhere in this Nnobi if they provide a place for us,” he said.

He added that the community was not against development but was concerned about the displacement of residents.

“We are not actually against development projects and infrastructure. What we are saying is that in providing such infrastructure, the people that will enjoy them must live to enjoy them. If any infrastructure is provided and the people to enjoy it are sent into extinction, what is the need?” he asked.

Oraka, who said he had travelled and lived abroad, argued that power transmission lines were not normally routed through residential areas in some countries.

He urged the authorities to consider underground transmission as an alternative if the project could not be relocated.

Representatives of other affected villages in Ebenesi, including Comrade Stanley Izuegbu of Ifite Village, Bartholomew Ojukwu of Umuafor Village and the Secretary of Umuona Village, also called for the relocation of the project or the construction of the transmission line underground.

Speaking on behalf of residents aged above 80, 81-year-old retired civil servant, Mrs Comfort Ngwudo, appealed to the government to reconsider the proposed demolition.

“There is no man who owns ancestral land that didn’t get it from his forefathers or fathers, except those who bought from people. How can anybody who is reasonable come to a village and tell people to relocate from their ancestral land they have lived in for over 200 years?” she asked.

Ngwudo accused the government of adopting what she described as oppressive policies, arguing that infrastructure projects should be executed in ways that protect the people they are intended to benefit.

“Government should not come to people with oppressive policies. If government wants to build anything for the people, they should ensure that it is what the people need, not what will lead to their early grave,” she said.

She further alleged that the tension generated by the proposed project had contributed to the deaths of more than six members of the community.

The protesters later took their demonstration to Awuda and Ngo, the other two quarters that make up Nnobi.

At the palace of the traditional ruler of Nnobi, Igwe Engineer Nick Obi, the Palace Secretary, Ichie Obianumba Ajayiaku, received the protesters and commended them for conducting the demonstration peacefully.

The protesters also visited the residence of the President-General of Nnobi, Chief Sir Aloy Olubialu.

Both the traditional ruler, through his Palace Secretary, and the President-General assured the protesters that their grievances would be communicated to the Federal and Anambra State governments for appropriate action.