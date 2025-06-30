Fulani cattle rustlers arrested in Abia

By Steve Oko

Security operatives of the Operation Crush special outfit, Monday, arrested three Fulani cattle rustlers who were attempting to rustle cows at Ohiya Community in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

The arrest followed a tip-off and the prompt intervention of security operatives.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Navy Commander Macdonald Uba (retd.), in a press briefing in Umuahia, stated that the arrest of the rustlers had averted the crisis that would have ensued between the cow owners and the host communities.

“We all know what would have happened if those cattle were rustled, and the effect it would have had on the Onhiya community and the problems it would have occasioned’, he said.

He reiterated the State Government’s resolve not to allow criminals any breeding ground in Abia.

“This is to state that Abia State, under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Alex Choma, will yield no ground to criminals, most especially those that will make life unbearable for the citizens of Abia State.

“If not for the intervention of Operation Crush, the intention was to rustle the cattle from their fellow Fulani herdsmen. That would have created the impression that the Onhiya community had rustled the cattle.

“We will learn a lesson from what has happened to others. And that is the sequence for which the Abia State security is trying to take. We will use what has happened to others to learn how to solve such issues within our state”, Uba said.

The SA stated that investigations were ongoing to identify other collaborators.

“We have other information that would further lead to the arrest of the Alhajis who would have bought the cattle from them.

Adding him as the traditional ruler of the Hausa community in Abia State, Sariin Hausawa, HRH Eze Yaro Danladi decried the activities of cattle rustlers.

He noted that their action would have ignited a serious crisis between the cattle owners and members of the host community.

” Imagine what action the owners of the cattle would have taken on Ohiya community”, he wondered.

Meanwhile, one of the rustlers, who is a herder, said they had planned to take one cattle, but the Fulani owners are claiming five”.

Vanguard News