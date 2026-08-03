FG rehabilitating Eastern ports, NPA assures stakeholders

By Efe Onodjae

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has dismissed claims that the Eastern Ports have been neglected, saying the Federal Government (FG) is investing in infrastructure upgrades to restore their competitiveness and attract more cargo traffic.

Manager of the Rivers Port Complex, Kenechi Okaeze, gave the assurance during an interactive session with members of the Maritime Correspondents Organisation of Nigeria (MARCON) in Port Harcourt, where she represented the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Responding to concerns raised by stakeholders, Okaeze said rehabilitation and modernisation works were ongoing across the Eastern Ports.

“It is not correct to say that management has abandoned the Eastern Ports. Some facilities are already being rehabilitated and management remains committed to their development,” she said.

She disclosed that reconstruction and strengthening of Berths Seven and Eight at the Rivers Port Complex were underway as part of efforts to improve operational efficiency and accommodate larger vessels.

According to her, navigation channels are also being deepened to enable bigger ships to berth directly at the ports, reduce logistics costs and ease the movement of cargo currently transported by road from ports in other parts of the country.

She noted that the Eastern Ports enjoy strategic proximity to key commercial markets, making their revival critical to improving Nigeria’s maritime logistics and reducing pressure on road infrastructure.

Okaeze added that increased vessel traffic to the Eastern Ports would also reduce the safety risks associated with long-distance haulage of cargo by road.

Expressing optimism over the ongoing projects, she assured stakeholders that the rehabilitation programme would restore the Eastern Ports to their strategic position in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

“I assure you that very soon the Eastern Ports will begin to experience significant growth again,” she said.