MAN seeks tax harmonisation, stable policies to boost manufacturing

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for urgent tax harmonisation, improved infrastructure, reliable energy supply and a predictable regulatory environment to strengthen the country’s manufacturing sector.

The appeal was made at the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Ogun Branch of MAN in Abeokuta, with the theme: “Building a Resilient Manufacturing Sector: Surmounting the Challenges of Fiscal and Regulatory Policies and Tariffs.”

Speaking at the event, MAN President, Francis Meshioye, said manufacturers had borne the brunt of the Federal Government’s economic reforms over the past three years, resulting in rising production costs, declining investments and mounting operational pressures.

“Resilience in manufacturing means the capacity to absorb economic shocks, adapt to policy changes, remain competitive, and continue producing, investing and creating jobs despite prevailing challenges,” he said.

Meshioye identified predictable fiscal policies, smart regulation, affordable energy, improved infrastructure, access to single-digit interest loans and protection against unfair imports as critical to repositioning the sector.

He urged governments at all levels to ensure taxes, levies and tariffs remain predictable, while regulatory agencies should prioritise industrial growth instead of revenue generation.

According to him, MAN has secured concessions on safety audit fees and facilitated engagements on water abstraction charges and environmental compliance, but stressed that multiple taxation and poor industrial roads still require urgent attention.

“We need sustained public-private dialogue, harmonisation of regulatory requirements and the rehabilitation of industrial roads in Agbara, Ota and Sagamu,” Meshioye said.

He also called for improved access to finance, energy and foreign exchange, urging the Federal Government to clarify the implementation of the 2025 tax laws, oppose retroactive taxation and direct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to settle outstanding foreign exchange forward obligations owed to manufacturers.