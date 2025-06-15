Fathers Day: First lady calls for more support for men

Remi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady.

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has urged people, especially women, to give men support and an environment that enable them to function effectively as fathers.



Mrs Tinubu gave this advice on Sunday in Abuja in her message in celebration of Father’s Day,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that International Father’s Day is a day set aside for honouring fathers, as well as fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.



“I salute all Nigerian fathers who dedicate themselves to raising confident, responsible and compassionate children.



“I also celebrate the men who step into fatherhood roles through mentorship, guardianship, and community leadership.



“Let us continue to give men the support and enabling environment to function effectively as fathers.

When fathers are involved, families grow stronger, and so does the nation.



“God bless all fathers, strengthen you in your responsibilities, and reward your labour with peace, joy, and fulfilment,” she said.

Vanguard News