Ex-rep petitions IGP over alleged N180m SUV fraud by mechanic

IGP Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Uche Nwole, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, over the alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of his Porsche Cayenne SUV by a mechanic based in the Apo area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The petition, dated March 28, 2025, was submitted to the IGP by Ciena Legal & Regulatory Consultants on behalf of Hon. Nwole. It seeks the IGP’s urgent intervention to take over the case from the FCT Police Command and ensure a thorough investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

The petition states: “Our client, as a law-abiding citizen, is calling on your good office to investigate this matter, with a view to taking over the case and ensuring that justice is served by recovering the SUV and prosecuting the suspect and his accomplices.”

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Hon. Nwole narrated the incident. He explained that in September 2023, his Porsche Cayenne SUV—with registration number “ME 3”, valued at N180 million (approximately $148,000) and 48,000 km mileage—was involved in a minor accident that damaged the bumper and burst one of the front tyres.

According to him, “I initially took the vehicle to a Lebanese workshop near the ICPC office in Abuja. They told me it would take a long time to repair the car because they needed to import parts.

“Shortly after, I ran into the son of a former colleague from the House of Representatives, who now runs a workshop in Gudu. He assured me that he could handle the repairs, citing his experience with such jobs. I gave him the authority to retrieve the car from the Lebanese workshop and tow it to his facility.”

Hon. Nwole stated that the mechanic requested a N400,000 deposit to order the necessary parts from abroad, which he paid. The car was supposed to be delivered by early 2024.

However, when Nwole visited the workshop earlier this year, he discovered that the SUV was no longer there. After persistent inquiries, he learned that the mechanic had allegedly sold the vehicle without his consent.

He said, “When I confronted his mother, she sent me a letter demanding an additional N2.9 million for repairs before the car would be released. I refused, as I had not even seen the vehicle or any proof of repairs. She then suggested we meet with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Apo Police Station to resolve the matter amicably.

“Thankfully, the DPO agreed with my position—that it would be unreasonable to demand more money without showing the car’s current condition. That was how the case officially began.”

Nwole further alleged that the suspect’s mother boasted of her ability to influence the outcome of the investigation through her police contacts. He also claimed that retired senior police officers had begun calling investigators to pressure them and influence the case, prompting his decision to escalate the matter to the IGP.