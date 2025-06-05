Eid: Roast meat in open spaces, avoid too much oil while frying, FFS cautions

A ram stands at a livestock market. (NAN)

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: As Muslims join the faithful across the world in celebration of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice, the Federal Fire Service FFS has congratulated them and issued a firm safety reminder to roast all meats in open spaces and to avoid overfilling their pans with oil while frying Sallah meat.

Controller General of the Federal Fire Service FFS Engr Abdulganiyu Jaji in a safety advisory issued Thursday in Abuja cautioned the faithful, especially women traditionally in charge of festive meals – to ensure their cooking oil never exceed one-third of the pan to avoid kitchen fires.

He said; “Cooking is at the heart of our Sallah celebrations, but it is also where most accidental home fires begin. During festivals like Eid al-Adha, the risks increase as families prepare larger meals at different hours of the day.”

The fire service boss congratulated Muslims nationwide on the festive occasion, but also urged everyone to be safety conscious

He encouraged homes to be equipped with fire extinguishers, fire blankets, and smoke detectors, reminding Nigerians to turn off stoves and electrical appliances before stepping out.

“Roasting of animals, a cherished Sallah tradition, should be done in open spaces and gas cylinders must be stored outside the kitchen at all times. Parents should also keep children away from open flames or matches”, he said.

The CG didn’t stop at household warnings but also addressed potential road and water travel hazards associated with the holiday season.

He advised tanker and trailer drivers to reduce speed and obey traffic rules to help prevent unnecessary bloodshed on the roads.

“For those traveling by water, boat operators should be cautious of water current levels and avoid overloading vessels, which is a common cause of fatal accidents during busy holiday seasons.

“We are ready to respond at any time, but what we truly want is for Nigerians to stay safe and avoid emergencies altogether.

“This celebration is about peace, unity, and gratitude. Let’s keep it that way, free of fire incidents and full of joy”, he said.

The Fire Service, he assured, will remain fully operational throughout the holiday, with personnel on high alert and rapid response plans in place.

He urged Nigerians to report any fire outbreak or emergency to the nearest fire station or via designated emergency hotlines without delay.