ECOWAS’ dwindling fortunes at 50

Chairman of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Authority of Heads of State and Governments, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, last week returned to the birthplace of the regional body – the National Institute for International Affairs, NIIA, in Victoria Island, Lagos, to lead the ceremonial marking of its 50 birthday.

ECOWAS is clocking 50 at a time it is experiencing existential threats, torn asunder by strong political differences among member-states. A body formed when the struggle for independence had shifted to Southern Africa following the total liberation of most other parts of the continent, is now in search of a new meaning.

Established by the Treaty of Lagos on May 28, 1975, ECOWAS was meant to promote cooperation and integration leading to the establishment of an economic union to make life more abundant for the people of the region. It was to promote equality of member-states, interdependence, solidarity, non-aggression and peaceful settlement of disputes. ECOWAS was also to promote free movement across borders, among other lofty objectives.

At the height of its virility, ECOWAS brought out the best in Nigeria, the alpha member of the Community. ECOWAS Monitoring Group, ECOMOG, the military coalition chiefly bankrolled and led by Nigeria, was to end civil wars and restore democracy in Liberia and Sierra Leone. It also helped end the Cote d’Ivoire civil war.

Unfortunately, Nigeria has become so weak that its armed and security forces are increasingly unable to defend its territorial integrity and protect its people from all forms of ragtag terrorist, insurgent, bandit, jihadist and separatist groups undermining its internal fabric.

ECOWAS failed to uphold a peer review mechanism to promote good governance, genuine democracy and effective economic integration akin to that of the European Union, EU. Leaders of most of its member-states became agents of their old colonial masters and other extra-continental powers, a trend that triggered the return of military rule in countries like Guinea, Mali, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Gabon in Central Africa.

If not for a last-minute change of mind, ECOWAS under Tinubu was almost goaded to intervene militarily in Niger Republic, ostensibly to reinstate dethroned President Mohammed Bazoum. Niger, Mali and Burkina have since pulled out of ECOWAS and formed their own Association Etats Sahel, AES. ECOWAS at 50 is far behind where it started in 1975, mainly because of bad leadership and violation of its charter on peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Rebuilding for the future must include coming back together under one roof. It must also include the elimination of the scores of jihadist terrorists operating in many of its member-states. ECOWAS must work toward economic integration and a common currency. The EU template is still the gold standard for ECOWAS to aspire to.

A strong ECOWAS can lead the effort to actualise the elusive African unity.