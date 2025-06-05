Ebonyi Govt seals 283 illegal, substandard schools

Ebonyi Map

The Ebonyi Government says it has sealed 283 illegal and substandard primary and secondary schools in the state within the past two years.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Paul Nwobasi, disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Abakiliki on Thursday.

Nwobasi said that the schools were located in different parts of the state.

He said the presence of substandard schools had become a source of serious concern to the government.

He warned those behind the development to quit or regularise their schools and ensure they met the standard requirements.

“Sealing of the schools was part of the state government’s efforts to build quality education for the people.

“I call on the proprietors of the unapproved private schools to identify with the Ministry of Education to guide them on how to establish standard schools and get approvals,” Nwobasi said.

On the education facilities, he said the State Government had embarked on 39 classroom buildings for its secondary schools in the 13 Local Government Areas.

According to him, the 42 classroom model school blocks with an aesthetic design would soon be completed.

“For primary schools, we are also constructing 36 buildings, two in each of the LGAs,” the commissioner said.