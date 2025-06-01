Dauda Lawal’s masterpiece delivery

Gov. Dauda Lawal

Zamfara State has never had it this good until Dauda Lawal came on board in 2023 as governor of the mineral-rich state. Over the years, Zamfara has faced a myriad of challenges, including insecurity, economic instability, and social unrest. The rise of banditry and clashes between farmers and herders had significantly affected the state’s peace and development, complicating efforts to improve the quality of life for its residents. Additionally, issues such as poverty, inadequate infrastructure, and limited educational resources continued to plague the state, making it a challenging environment for effective governance and socio-economic progress. Upon taking the oath of office, Lawal outlined an ambitious agenda focused on developing the state’s infrastructure, economy, and public services. His goals included breaking down existing stereotypes and reshaping the narrative surrounding Zamfara. Faced with formidable obstacles such as insecurity and economic decline, he displayed unwavering determination and a battle-ready spirit, embarking on an extensive campaign to revitalize the state’s fortunes. A key priority for the governor has been addressing foundational aspects of development, including security, healthcare, education, agriculture, and economic empowerment. Understanding that security is the cornerstone of economic development, he took bold steps to combat rampant banditry and insecurity, both major deterrents to investment. Lawal inaugurated the Zamfara Security Trust Fund, led by former Inspector General of Police MD Abubakar. Thanks to these efforts, Zamfara has seen a substantial reduction in insecurity, facilitated by collaboration with the Federal Government. As a result, the state is beginning to experience a notable resurgence. In just two years in office, Lawal has initiated numerous reconstruction projects, including the rehabilitation of vital roads, such as the route from Freedom Square to Nasiha Chemist, and the street lighting that enhances public safety and community engagement. He has also empowered farmers with access to improved seeds, fertilizers, and modern farming equipment, contributing to agricultural productivity. As Lawal celebrates his second anniversary in office, he continues to emphasize a vision of progress and development.