Church worshippers, construction workers escape death as 2 storey building collapses in Lagos

file photo illustrating the incident

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy occurred on Monday when a two-storey building under construction suddenly collapsed at Number 3 Craig Street, off Apata Road, Shomolu area of Lagos State.

The incident, which, according to an eyewitness, happened at about 1 pm. Fortunately, there was no life loss, and no injuries were recorded, as some church worshippers and construction workers reportedly escaped the scene unscathed.

It was also gathered that the pillars of the collapsed building fell on a Church (Redeemed Christian Church of Christ, RCCG,) Liberty Parish, which was partially affected, as worshippers in the church also escaped unscathed.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, explained that the building collapsed during the decking process.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, preliminary investigations conducted revealed that there was no victim trapped under the collapsed building.

⁠”Meanwhile, the construction yard has been cordoned off immediately,” LASEMA boss stated.