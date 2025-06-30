Tension as security operatives forcefully eject members at PDP Caucus meeting

ABUJA — Tension flared at the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Monday as security operatives forcefully ejected individuals from the party’s caucus meeting, resulting in the shattering of a glass door.

The meeting, scheduled to take place in the National Executive Committee (NEC) hall, quickly descended into chaos when two individuals — reportedly not official members of the NEC — were asked to leave by protocol officers. When they resisted, security operatives intervened and forcibly removed them from the hall.

In the process of the physical confrontation, the glass entrance to the NEC hall was shattered, drawing attention and briefly disrupting proceedings.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred just as party leaders and other key members were arriving for the meeting, creating a tense atmosphere and sparking concerns over internal party discipline and security arrangements.

While it remains unclear who the individuals were and why they attempted to gain access to the restricted meeting, party officials have yet to issue an official statement on the matter.