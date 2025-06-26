NJC sends 10 Imo judges on compulsory retirement

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The National Judicial Council, NJC, has approved the compulsory retirement of 10 Judges of Imo State Judiciary.

The council, in a press release it issued late in the night on Thursday, disclosed that nine of the affected Judges falsified their dates of birth in a bid to perpetuate themselves in office.

It equally okayed the retirement of Justice T. N. Nzeukwu for allowing himself to be sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge of the Imo State High Court, even though he was the fourth in the hierarchy of Judges of the Imo State Judiciary.

The Council maintained that Justice Nzeukwu’s action was contrary to Section 271 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“The nine Judges found to have falsified their records, comprising five (5) High Court Judges and four Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State are: Hon Justice M. E. Nwagboso (High Court), Hon Justice B. C. Iheka (High Court), Hon Justice K. A. Leaweanya (High Court), Hon Justice Okereke Chinyere Ngozi (High Court), Hon Justice Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi (High Court), Hon Justice Tennyson Nze (Customary Court of Appeal), Hon Justice Ofoha Uchenna (Customary Court of Appeal), Hon Justice Everyman Eleanya (Customary Court of Appeal), Hon Justice Rosemond Ibe (Customary Court of Appeal).

“Hon. Justice T. N. Nzeukwu was sanctioned for making himself available to be sworn into office as acting Chief Judge of Imo State.

“The President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State, Hon Justice V. U. Okorie who chaired the Commission that nominated Hon. Justice Nzeukwu as acting Chief Judge was however absolved, having dissented on record against the recommendation to appoint Hon. Justice T. N. Nzeukwu as acting Chief Judge.

“Council however reiterated its earlier direction to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to swear in the most Senior Judge of the State as the acting Chief Judge.

“Council took the decision after consideration of the reports of its Investigation Committee on allegations of age falsification against eighteen (18) Judges of the Imo state judiciary on the one hand and the queries issued to Hon. Justices V. U. Okorie and T. N. Nzeukwu.

“The Council however dismissed, for want of merit, similar allegations against three Judges of the State High Court whose dates of birth were found to bear no discrepancy.

“Six High Court Judges of the State, whose dates of birth either had discrepancies but with acceptable explanations or with discrepancies arising from genuine correction of their dates of birth to their disadvantage, were also exonerated.

“The Judges whose dates of birth were found to bear no discrepancy are: Hon Justice I. O. Agugua (High Court), Hon Justice C. A. Ononeze-Madu (High Court), Hon Justice L. C. Azuama (High Court).

“The two Judges given a clean bill of health owing to provision of acceptable explanation for discrepancies in their dates of birth are: Hon Justice Vincent I. Onyeka (High Court), Hon Justice Vivian O. B. Ekezie (High Court).

“Council directed that Hon. Justice Onyeka and Hon. Justice Ekezie must maintain the date of birth supplied by the Council of Legal Education in their official records.

“Four other Judges absolved on account that they genuinely corrected their dates of birth to their disadvantage are: Hon Justice P. U. Nnodum (High Court), Hon. Justice Alma Ngozi Eluwa (High Court), Hon. Justice Matthew Chinedu Ijezie (High Court), Hon Justice Ononogbo Chidi Linus (High Court).

“The Council has also reiterated its earlier direction to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to appoint the most Senior Judicial Officer as the acting Chief Judge of the Imo State High Court.”

More so, the NJC which is headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat M. O. Kekere-Ekun, said it had at the end of its 109th Meeting held on June 25, recommended to President Bola Tinubu, the appointment of Mr Mainasara Ibrahim Kogo Umar, as Chairman, of the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

It also recommended two Hon. Judges for appointment as Heads of Court for Ekiti and Yobe States, respectively.

“The Heads of Court are: Hon. Justice Adekanye Lekan Ogunmoye, Chief Judge, Ekiti State and Hon. Kadi Abba Mammadi as Grand Kadi, Yobe State.

“The recommendations followed a careful consideration of various public complaints made against shortlisted candidates for the various positions and a rigorous interview by an 8-Member Interview Committee of the Council in line with the 2023 Revised NJC Guidelines and Procedural Rules for Appointment of Judicial Officers.

“The remaining successful 18 candidates who were recommended for appointment as Judges for different Jurisdictions are as follows: TWO HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR CROSS RIVER STATE; Edu, Glory Bassey, Irem, Melody Bassey.

“THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR OGUN STATE; Ojikutu, Adebayo Julius , Adewole, Adejumoke Oluwatoyin, Adebo, Oluyemisi Olukemi.

“THREE HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR ZAMFARA STATE; Garba, Sirajo Aliyu, Bashir, Rabi, Abdullahi, Nasiru.

“THREE KADIS FOR SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE; Ibrahim, Jibril, Muhammed, Sanusi Magami, Shaa’ban Mansur.

“ONE KADI FOR SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, PLATEAU STATE; Badamasi, Kabir Adam.

“ONE JUDGE FOR CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, EBONYI STATE; Ogodo, Lynda Nneka.

“FOUR HIGH COURT JUDGES FOR KATSINA STATE; Dikko, Fadila Muhammad, Abdulrahman, Shamsudden Yammama, Abdullahi, Maryham Umaru, Mohammed, Abubakar Dikko.

“It would be recalled that the Council had at its 108th Meeting held on 29 and 30 April 2025, approved a new policy to publish the names of candidates for consideration for appointment as Judicial Officers and invited public input.

“A flurry of 86 public comments and complaints were received by the Council and 73 of them were favourable representing 85%, while 13 were adverse representing 15%.

“However, out of the Thirteen (13) complaints, Five (5) had no accompanying verifying affidavits in breach of the publication guidelines and were not considered.

“In view of the Council’s resolution, at its 27th Emergency Meeting held on 3 February 2025, relating to the appointment of the Chief Judge, Ekiti State, Council did not consider the Three (3) complaints relating thereto.

“Five (5) complaints were considered against the appointment relating to the High Courts of Plateau and Kano States and the Sharia Courts of Appeal of Zamfara and Katsina States.

Flowing from this, Council dismissed Four (4) of the complaints, but found merit in one and dropped the affected candidate.

“Meanwhile, the Council has approved the voluntary retirement of the following Judicial Officers: Hon. Justice Babatunde Ademola Bakre of the Ogun State High Court, Hon. Justice H. O. Ajayi of the Kwara State High Court,” the statement, which was signed by NJC’s Deputy Director (Information), Kemi Babalola Ogedengbe, further read.