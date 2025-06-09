Benue Police yet to make arrests over death of 67 year-old French tourist – PPRO

The Nigeria Police Force

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state Police Command says no arrests have been made in connection with the death of Pietier Gilles, a 67-year-old French tourist who died in a hotel room, name withheld, in Gboko town, Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The tourist reportedly died on Sunday at about 5:45 pm after checking in on Friday and falling ill Saturday, but died before he got medical attention.

Speaking on the incident, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet, disclosed that the command had already commenced an investigation into the matter.

According to the PPRO, the deceased “was a tourist who came to Benue State. Unfortunately, he was in his hotel room and took ill. And in the process of getting a Doctor to check him, he died in his room.

“He was taken to the hospital, where it was confirmed that he was already dead.

His body has been deposited in the morgue, and further investigation is ongoing.”

The PPRO said the deceased was alone at the time of the incident and the command “is yet to make any arrests in the matter but investigation is already ongoing in the matter.”

She said, “It is a Sudden and Unnatural Death, SUD, case. When the police got the call, we immediately arrived at the scene, and he was rushed to the hospital,l where he was confirmed dead. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, CID.”

She assured that an autopsy would be carried out to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased.

Contacted, the Chairman of Gboko LGA, Mr. Yina Torseer said he was not aware and had no details of the incident.