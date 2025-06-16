Benue massacre: People may be forced to defend themselves, David Mark to FG

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has warned that if the unending killings in Benue State are not nipped in the bud by the federal government, the people will not have any other option than to defend themselves.

Senator Mark has once again expressed deep concern over the continued and escalating killings of citizens in Benue State, stressing that the ugly situation of almost daily massacres may compel residents to resort to self-help and defend themselves if the government continues to fail in its fundamental duty of protecting lives and property.

In a statement signed on Monday in Abuja by his media adviser, Paul Mumeh, the former president of the Senate decried the deteriorating security situation in Benue, which has led to the loss of hundreds of lives and widespread destruction of property. He described the killings as “senseless, tragic, and unacceptable”.

Senator Mark, who emphasised that the primary responsibility of any government is the welfare and security of its citizens, stressed that any deviation from this mandate constitutes a gross disservice to the people, adding, “This is the unfortunate reality the Benue people are confronted with. Government must rise to its responsibility or risk leaving the people with no option but to defend themselves.”

Senator Mark urged the federal government to fulfil its constitutional obligation to safeguard the lives and property of all Nigerians. He also called on the state government, under the leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia, to intensify its efforts in ensuring the safety of the people.

The former president of the Senate appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, and stakeholders to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with security agencies in identifying and apprehending those behind these heinous crimes.

To the people of Benue, Senator Mark offered a message of solidarity and resilience. “This is a trying moment for our people,” he said. “We must unite, mobilise, and speak with one voice against the invaders. We must refuse to bow to fear.”

Despite the ongoing provocations, he urged the people to remain law-abiding, stay united, and uphold the enduring spirit of being their brother’s keeper.