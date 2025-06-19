Benue: Corps members evacuated from crisis areas – NYSC

The Benue State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Veronica Garba, has said that corps members in crisis areas have been evacuated into family houses in Makurdi.

Mrs Garba made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue.

The coordinator said that as soon as they heard about the crisis, the management communicated with the police, who evacuated the corps members from both Yelewata and Daudu areas.

Garba said the corps members were instantly settled at their family houses, including offices of the Nigeria Corpers Christian Fellowship (NCCF), National Association of Catholic Corps Members (NACCM) and Muslim Corpers Association of Nigeria (MCAN).

“We do not joke with the safety of our corps members because we take them as our children, so as soon as we heard about the crisis, we contacted the Commissioner of Police, who detailed his officers to help us evacuate our corps members.

“We then did our head count, and none was missing, so we arranged with the heads of all the family houses and got them settled in Makurdi for now pending when the situation will improve,” she said.

She urged parents to be calm, saying that their children were safe.

The coordinator also assured parents that with the relocation of security chiefs to Benue, the situation would improve.

“I am sure that the parents of our corps members have heard that all the security chiefs have moved to Benue, so they have no reason to fear.

“Above all, God, who is the safest security, is everywhere; He is with your children too,” Garba said.

NAN reports that President Ahmed Tinubu was in Makurdi on Wednesday, where he held meetings with stakeholders and directed security agencies to ensure adequate security in affected communities and arrest suspects involved in the attacks that claimed many lives. (NAN)