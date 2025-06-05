Banditry thrives on local support, says Defence Chief

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt. Gen. Christopher Musa, has stated that banditry and other security threats cannot persist without local support, urging communities to play a more active role in curbing insecurity.

Speaking on Thursday at the launch of the Presidential Community Engagement Peace Initiative and North Central Peace Summit in Jos, Plateau State, Musa underscored the importance of community collaboration in defeating criminal elements.

“It’s critical for Nigerians to take ownership of the armed forces, to understand that we need your support. We cannot do without this support because the criminals, the terrorists and insurgents are all living within the communities. In the communities today, they said that we will not support these criminals. We will not support these bandits. We will not support these terrorists. They will not survive,” he said.

The Defence Chief stressed that timely and reliable information from the public is essential to tracking and dismantling criminal networks.

“A few days ago, I mentioned, how are they getting their fuel? How are they getting their food? It comes from the communities that they are getting all these. The challenges we are facing as military men are that we have members of the public who are also supporting them, giving them information, providing them with their food, and providing fuel and that gives them the opportunity to continue what they are doing,” he added.

Musa also addressed concerns over military operations, acknowledging that while mistakes may occur, they are never intentional. “So, the military will continue to do its job. We may make mistakes somewhere, but it can never be deliberate, and that is why we have open opportunities. And if any of our men do something that they are not supposed to, we always appeal, please, report to us, we will take action,” he assured.

In addition, Musa advocated for tighter border control, including the physical fencing of Nigeria’s borders to prevent illegal entry and cross-border crimes.

He also urged politicians to provide clear and strategic leadership, assuring that the armed forces are ready to implement the right decisions.

Representing Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the event, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Euphraim Usman, echoed the call for grassroots empowerment. He said communities must take ownership of peacebuilding efforts, as lasting peace must be “locally owned and locally driven.”

Senator Simon Bako, representing Plateau South Senatorial District, emphasised the importance of strengthening local government autonomy, stating that without it, their ability to respond effectively to insecurity would remain limited.