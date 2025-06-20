Anambra: 2 dead, 2 abducted, many wounded as rival cult groups battle near Federal Poly Oko

By Vincent Ujumadu

Two persons were confirmed dead, while two others were abducted last night at the Federal Polytechnic town of Oko during gun battle by people suspected to be rival cult groups.

Security operatives who have taken over the area said two people were rescued, while many others were injured.

Those injured, including a lady, have been taken to hospital for treatment, while manhunt is ongoing to arrest the fleeing ones.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga said that acting on necessary information from some eyewitnesses, operatives are on ground for possible arrest of the armed hoodlums.

The PPRO, in a statement said: “The Police operatives led by the Area Commander Aguata, complemented by the Joint Security Force, comprising the Army, Navy, Civil Defence and Vigilante operatives, have taken over the scene of the alleged cult related shooting by 8.40pm on 19th June, 2025 at the Total Junction and Tipper junction all in Oko, Orumba North local government area.

“Two victims, including a lady who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, were rescued. Sadly, the incident recorded the death of two persons and the alleged abduction of two others.”

According to him, the eyewitness account revealed that the armed criminals operating with a motorcycle and a black Lexus 350 SUV without a plate number, started shooting indiscriminately at the Total junction in the town.

“Four persons were allegedly wounded including a lady that is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The two others were allegedly abducted at the Tipper junction before they fled the scene”, Ikenga said.

While urging residents of the area to remain calm, the Police command said it is already acting on some clues from the scene and leveraging on necessary information from some eyewitnesses for the possible arrest of the hoodlums behind the incident.