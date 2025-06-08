Acting is my passion, I had to say no to hosting – Osas Ighodaro

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro has opened up about her career choices, revealing that she deliberately stepped away from lucrative hosting opportunities to focus on her first love, acting.

Speaking on VJ Adams’ show “Off the Top,” Ighodaro explained, “My passion is acting. I am an actor that can host. Once I was done with Adanna from Tinsel, more people knew me for Maltina Dancehall. It was becoming Osas the host/presenter who acts. I didn’t like it. I know where my strengths are, I know where my passion is, and that’s acting.”

The actress, who rose to fame through her role in the TV series Tinsel and as a host on Maltina Dancehall, shared that she had to make a tough decision to turn down presenting jobs, even though they were financially rewarding. “Though the presenting job was lucrative, it was a bit painful, but we thank God,” she said.

Ighodaro also shared a light-hearted moment about her last on-screen kiss, saying, “My last kiss was on a movie set. It was just work. No emotions there.”

When asked about her acting preferences, she revealed a love for “a drama-filled thriller that is within the action of a romance,” and expressed admiration for American singer and actress Jill Scott, noting, “Most people know her as a musician, but she can act”.