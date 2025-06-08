ACF mourns Justice Uwais, describes him as a nationalist and foremost jurist

Justice Mohammed Uwais

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of retired Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammadu Uwais, describing him as a towering national figure, foremost jurist, elder statesman, and committed nationalist.

In a statement issued by the ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Muhammad Tukur Baba, the forum described Justice Uwais as a professional mentor to many and a proud product of Arewa’s finest breed of modern-educated pioneers who rendered distinguished service to the country.

The ACF recalled with pride that Justice Uwais was among the young, educated individuals from Northern Nigeria who were identified and encouraged by the visionary Premier of the Northern Region, the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardaunan Sokoto, to pursue legal studies in the United Kingdom.

“That crop of pioneers, each with remarkable intellectual credentials, went on to have outstanding careers in the judiciary,” the statement read. “Many rose to serve as Justices of the Appeal and Supreme Courts, with some becoming Presidents of the Appeal Court and Chief Justices of the Supreme Court.”

Justice Uwais served as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1996 to 2006. One of his most prominent post-retirement roles was chairing the Electoral Reform Committee established by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. The ACF noted that had the committee’s sound recommendations been fully implemented, many of the problems plaguing Nigeria’s electoral process could have been averted.

The forum described Justice Uwais as one of the finest legal minds of his generation, who brought elegance, intellect, and poise to the Bench.

“He was a committed nationalist, an elder, and a voice of reason in an often noisy and polarized national discourse. His contributions to national and international development will remain valuable reference material for future generations,” the statement said.

In mourning his loss, the ACF celebrated his legacy as a gentle, amiable, and trailblazing jurist, democrat, family man, and respected leader.

The ACF extended its condolences to Justice Uwais’ family, friends, professional colleagues, and the Government and people of Kaduna State and Nigeria.

“May all find comfort in the knowledge that his life was well-lived and his legacies are firmly etched in history. The ACF prays that Almighty Allah rewards his good deeds, forgives his shortcomings, and grants him eternal peace in Al-Jannah Firdaus,” the statement concluded.