5 African countries where alcohol is illegal

While it may seem that anyone of legal age can walk into a store or bar and purchase alcohol, that’s far from reality in several African countries.

In some countries, the sale, production, or consumption of alcohol is either completely outlawed or subject to tight restrictions.

These regulations are often rooted in Islamic law, cultural traditions, or public health concerns.

Below are African countries where alcohol is illegal or tightly controlled:

1. Libya

In Libya, where the population is predominantly Muslim, alcohol is completely banned under Islamic law. The production, sale, and consumption of alcoholic beverages are all illegal. Offenders can face severe punishments, including imprisonment and heavy fines. Despite the strict law, a black market exists—but participating in it carries serious risks.

2. Somalia

Alcohol is entirely prohibited in Somalia, in accordance with Islamic principles. This ban covers importation, sale, and consumption. Anyone caught violating the law could be subjected to harsh penalties, including jail time.

3. Sudan

Sudan has long enforced strict Islamic laws concerning alcohol. Although recent reforms have allowed non-Muslims to consume alcohol in private, the majority Muslim population is still barred from it. Violations can result in fines, imprisonment, or even corporal punishment.

4. Mauritania

Mauritania, officially an Islamic Republic, bans alcohol in line with Sharia law. The manufacture, sale, and drinking of alcoholic beverages are illegal, and both citizens and foreign visitors are expected to comply. Those who break the law may face serious legal consequences.

5. Comoros

In Comoros, a Muslim-majority island nation, alcohol is not fully banned but is tightly regulated. Its sale and public consumption are restricted, mostly permitted in limited amounts to tourists or non-Muslim foreigners. Locals are generally expected to abstain.

Vanguard News