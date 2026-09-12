Ondo govt bans sales of unverified alcohol after ” Monkey Tail” kills 30

—Orders statewide crackdown

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo State Government has banned the sale and distribution of unverified alcoholic drinks and other substances across the state.

Governments decision followed the death of 30 persons and the hospitalisation of 50 others after consuming a local herbal alcoholic mixture, commonly called “monkey tail” in Odigbo Council Area of the state.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Idowu Ajanaku, said the measure was necessary to prevent further deaths and contain the incident.

According to him, the directive applies to alcoholic drinks and other substances sold in sachets, bottles, or other forms whose sources, contents, or regulatory status cannot be verified.

Ajanaku said the State Ministry of Health has commenced investigations into the substance suspected to be responsible for the deaths. Scientific officers have been deployed to the affected areas to identify the substance involved.

“Under the leadership of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the government is leaving no stone unturned in the efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, protect the lives of our people and prevent further casualties,”the statement said.

The government warned residents against purchasing or consuming unverified alcoholic drinks and other substances, particularly products packaged in sachets or bottles without approval from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

It also directed sellers and distributors to immediately cease the purchase, sale, or distribution of any substance whose source, content, or regulatory status cannot be verified.

The government warned that anyone found violating the directive would face the full force of the law.

Security agencies have been directed to immediately clamp down on the distribution and sale of illegal and unapproved products across the state.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious products, sellers, and distribution activities to the authorities.

“Protecting lives and safeguarding public health remains a collective responsibility,” the government said, urging residents to cooperate with health officials and security agencies as investigations continue.