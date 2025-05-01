Workers’ Day: Global unions rise against threats to democracy 

File photo

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC, has announced that from today May Day 1, the global trade union movement will take to the streets a clear message that there is an alternative to the billionaire vision of the world.

Read Also: May Day: Workers in pain, impoverished, dehumanised, NLC laments

According to ITUC, as inequality deepens and democracy is threatened by a tiny elite, working people are rising up with a bold, hopeful plan for a just future—a vision rooted in solidarity, dignity, and democracy that truly delivers.

It informs that on May 1, trade unions will mobilize to present their demands to national governments.

One week later, the ITUC will escalate these demands to the global stage.

On May 8, 2025—marking 80 years since the defeat of fascism in World War II—the ITUC will sound the alarm against the billionaire coup and the catastrophe it is bringing to communities.

The organization will call on world leaders to take urgent action and support a New Social Contract that ensures democracy delivers for all.

The ITUC’s campaign, The Billionaire Coup Against Democracy, exposes a rigged system. Billionaires buy politicians to create self-serving laws—dodging taxes, exploiting workers, spreading division, polluting the planet, and gutting public services—while amassing obscene profits. But this future is not inevitable. Workers are fighting for a different vision—one that prioritizes people and the planet.

In the words of ITUC’s General Secretary, Luc Triangle, “Around the world, workers are being denied the basics of life—well-funded hospitals and schools, living wages, and freedom of movement—while billionaires enjoy record profits and unimaginable power. A system built for the 0.0001% is rigged against the rest of us. But workers worldwide are standing up and organizing to reclaim democracy.

“Workers are demanding a New Social Contract that works for them—not for the billionaires undermining democracy. Fair taxation, strong public services, living wages, and a just transition are not radical demands—they are the foundation of a just society.”

A Vision for a Better World from Workers’ Trade Unions:

No taxes for them, but more taxes for us

¡’þ Fair taxation – The richest must pay their share so workers don’t bear the burden alone.

No regulation for their companies, but more regulation for our lives

Strong regulations – To ensure safety at work, protect against pollution, financial scams, and discrimination.

Elite schools for their children, but underfunded schools for ours

Quality education – A right for all, not a privilege for the few.

Luxury services for them, but gutted public services for us

Accessible, quality public services – To power and sustain our communities.

World-class healthcare and secure retirements for them, but no safety net for us

Universal social protection – Including healthcare and pensions for everyone.

6. Multi-million-dollar bonuses for them, but poverty wages for workers

¡’þ Living wages – One job should be enough to live with dignity.

7. Climate

lies and luxury space travel for them, but deadly climate change for us

¡’þ Good, sustainable jobs – To meet community needs and protect the planet.

8. Total personal freedom for them, but no equality for women and the most marginalized

¡’þ Freedom and equality for all – Live and work without fear or discrimination.

9. Private security and safe havens for them, but brute force and war for us

¡’þ Peace and solidarity – Not billionaire-fueled division and violence.

10. Open borders for their businesses, but walls and prisons for migrants

¡’þ The right to move, work, and live free from exploitation – Not criminalization.