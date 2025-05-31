Two Years of Tinubu’s Administration: We’re hungrier, impoverished — Nigerians

•Reforms already yielding positive results —Presidency

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor (South-South); Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South West; Sam Oyadongha; Peter Duru; Jimitota Onoyume; Egufe Yafugborhi; Marie-Therese Nanlong; Rotimi Ojomoyela; Ozioruva Aliu; Chioma Onuegbu; Ochuko Akuopha; Shina Abubakar; James Ogunnaike; Steve Oko; Dan Abia; Deola Badru & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigerians have examined their condition in the last two years of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and concluded that they were not better off than they were before President Tinubu assumed office on May 29 2023.

Many residents said under the Tinubu administration, the average person has experienced more poverty and insecurity than under any other government in the nation. Some, however, said the president has done his best and identified areas in which he needs to do more.

Daily survival increasingly difficult for Nigerians — Prof Okaba, INC president

Prof. Benjamin Okaba, the president of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), stated that although Tinubu came to power with audacious pledges and reforms, particularly the elimination of fuel subsidies and attempts to standardize exchange rates, these have caused a great deal of hardship for a large number of Nigerians. According to him, “The naira’s depreciation, spiraling inflation, and high energy and food costs have eroded the purchasing power of the average Nigerian citizen. While the government argues these are necessary sacrifices for long-term gain, for millions of Nigerians, daily survival has become increasingly difficult. While some progress has been reported in counterinsurgency efforts in the Northeast, a plethora of incidents of widespread banditry, kidnapping, community clashes, and tribal invasions accompanied by large-scale death tolls have ravaged the North-Central. The judicial and legislative reforms promised are still unfounded, and the impact of their activities on governance and the rule of law is abysmal”.

We pass through hell daily —Dr. Theophilus, IYC president

The president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Dr. Alaye Theophilus, described President Tinubu’s two years as very disappointing. He said, “all the policies of the Tinubu government are anti-people, and what we are exposed to daily is threat upon threat by a government that behaves like a military junta. The president should use the remaining two years in his first term to correct the wrongs of the past two years, particularly for the people of the Niger Delta, who voted for him massively in 2023.

We expected him, as a democrat, to be better than this. People are passing through hell daily, and this government keeps making promises without any idea of how to fulfill those promises”.

Everything gone from bad to worse —Adima, political activist

A political activist, Mr. Blessing Adima, said, “Everything has gone from bad to worse. As far as the APC government is concerned, they didn’t come to do anything; there is no area of the country that they have done well. Let us not be fooled by local government financial autonomy, the governors are still handling the funds of local governments and the local government’s financial autonomy has not bettered the lives of the people at the grassroots. They should reverse most of the decisions they have taken. They have borrowed more money than before despite the removal of the fuel subsidy. How come a government that paid subsidies didn’t borrow this much? Insecurity is worse, terrorists have taken over Benue, Plateau, and Taraba States. The president should employ the services of mercenaries who can dismantle those terrorists so that farmers can go back to their farms. He should reverse the draconian economic policies that are not working.”

Tinubu has failed Nigerians — Otumara

Henry Otumara said, “Comparatively, former President Jonathan’s government is far better than his successor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, and the current President Bola Tinubu. Tinubu has failed Nigerians in the last two years. He should fix the power sector. The electricity bill has gone up, yet there is no light; we don’t see what we pay for. This government appears to be defrauding its citizens in a way. After all, power is a public service rendered by the government, so it should not be beyond the reach of many Nigerians.”

There is hunger in the land —Akpan

Pioneer president of Future Journalism and Media Studies, Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, Mark Akpan, stated, “I expect Tinubu’s government to improve the standard of living and focus on massive youth empowerment in the remaining two years. They should look critically into the agricultural sector because the major issue Nigerian citizens are facing today is hunger. Most families can’t afford two meals a day. Some even struggle to have one meal a day”.

Tough and deteriorating economic conditions — Omare, ex-IYC president

Eric Omare, former president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), said, “It is difficult to say whether Nigerians are better off in terms of economic condition or not. This is mainly because the current government has introduced some tough economic policies that have made a significant impact on the lives of Nigerians. Though the removal of fuel subsidy is necessary in the circumstances, it has made living conditions tough for Nigerians. Therefore, I would say that Nigerians are passing through difficult and worsening economic conditions.

I hope that things will improve as promised by the government. Government should introduce deliberate policies to cushion the effects of the economic policies on the people. The key focus of the policies should be to enable Nigerians to afford the necessities of life without too much stress”.

Where is the gain from subsidy removal going to? —Regina, civil servant

Regina, a civil servant, said, “I had thought that gains from the removal of the subsidy would be ploughed into roads, but this is not so. The rain is here, and as usual, the Warri-Sapele road in Delta State will be another hectic problem for travelers because of the deplorable state. It’s like the federal government has abdicated its responsibilities to state governments. We are not seeing the federal government’s impact in Delta State and several other states. The federal roads are so bad. Where is the gain from subsidy removal going to?”

It is a mixed bag —Elder Ambakederimo

Elder Joseph Ambakederimo, convener of the South-South Reawakening Group, said, “It is a mixed bag if we must fairly assess the two years of the Tinubu presidency. The policies formulated so far are far-reaching, while others can’t find any pathway forward. The reforms are excruciating, but we are also seeing a silver lining on the horizon in terms of increased revenue flowing into the coffers of the three tiers of government. But what is of concern is the non-commensurate infrastructure development across the country compared to the huge amount of money received from the FAAC account, specifically the states. When we say there is hunger in the land, the question to ask is what the states are doing with the huge revenue they receive monthly. The states should drive agriculture and produce food for their people, not the federal government, which deals with policy. The assessment has to be somewhat interwoven. However, the president should, in the next two years, focus more on how to ensure that the funds flowing in get to the people, because as of now, that is not seen to be happening.”

Holistic action on security to boost food production —Rev. Ugolor, ANEEJ executive director

“To a large extent, President Tinubu has shown that he knows what he is doing in the last two years. In terms of policy, we are unable to lay our hands on his policy on agriculture which is the mainstay of the economy of this country. But herdsmen have taken over all the farmlands and this is impacting negatively. He has not come out with a national response to this. There is also the issue of corruption that he must tackle. The East-West Road is still incomplete. Moving smoothly from Benin to Calabar is difficult and is hampering development in the region. In terms of the international anti-corruption campaign to return assets to Nigeria, the Minister of Justice is doing well. Nigeria remains on top globally in asset restitution. He must, however, amend the laws about the return of criminal proceeds to establish a centralized system for overseeing our resources and allocating the proceeds to our populace.”

Govt should fix problem of insecurity — Osas Fred, Warri resident

“The government should fix the problem of insecurity, as it has affected the prices of food items. I am in my 40s now; I have never seen the government as bad as this. It’s as if we have no government in charge of the country. Parents can’t afford to send three children to school at the same time. Salaries are so poor that even the minimum wage from the government is miserable”.

Declare state of emergency on hunger, insecurity —Bishop Onuoha

Co-chair of Interfaith Dialogue Forum, and a former Presidential Assistant on Privatisation Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has also identified hunger and insecurity as the greatest challenge of Nigerians under Tinubu’s watch. Bishop Onuoha advised the President to declare a state of emergency on hunger and insecurity to make meaningful impacts in the remaining two years of his administration. “The level of hunger in the land and insecurity have made life hard for Nigerians. These two challenges must be addressed urgently”, the cleric said.

Restoration of fuel subsidy, abolition of multiple taxation, way forward — Prof Uremmadu

On his part, Professor of Banking and Finance at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, Professor Sabastine Uremmadu, attributed Nigeria’s worsening economy to Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy without necessary preparations. Professor Uremmadu also blamed the hardship in Nigeria on Tinubu’s obsession for taxation and his inability to assemble the right team to drive the economy. Professor Uremmadu said: “Nigeria is not better than it was two years ago. How can we be better with the removal of fuel subsidies without any preparations? Right from May 29, 2023 when President Tinubu unilaterally removed fuel subsidy, I knew life was not going to be easy again in this country. I knew Nigeria would suffer untold hardship and it has been so ever since then. Inflation has kept skyrocketing and life increasingly difficult. This is so because whatever affects fuel price affects the entire economy. To salvage the ugly situation, the President has to restore fuel subsidies immediately; he has to remove multiple taxation; pursue effective fiscal policies; inject technocrats and not politicians to help drive the economy. The President must also aggressively tackle insecurity”.

Cost of living very high— Gabriel Usman

A resident in Jos, Gabriel Usman, while commending the government on the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates, however faulted the inability of the government to effectively cushion the negative impacts of the policies. He said, “these policies have come with severe hardship for ordinary citizens. Inflation has soared, the naira has devalued drastically, and the cost of living has spiralled, making necessities like food, housing, and transportation unaffordable for millions of Nigerians. To restore public confidence and improve Nigerians’ standard of living, the Tinubu administration needs a clear, people-centred action plan to tackle inflation and the soaring food prices. The plight of farmers in the hands of killers should be urgently addressed and local farmers should be supported through grants, improved security, and access to inputs like fertilizers.”

We can no longer feed well —Nathan Ajiji

To Nathan Ajiji, “The federal government has failed Nigerians with the quality of leadership it offers. We can no longer feed well. The cost of things is too high; even drugs to treat the sick are expensive. We thought it was Buhari, but Nigerians now understand that it is the APC that is bent on killing us with hardship. The government should prioritize critical projects like roads, power, and affordable housing, ensure transparency and accountability in project executions while cutting the cost of governance with a reduced list of government appointees.”

Unemployment remains high —Kabiru Danladi

Kabiru Danladi noted, “Unemployment remains high, insecurity persists in various regions, and public services such as healthcare, education, and electricity are still under-performing. The government needs to stabilize the currency by boosting local production and reducing reliance on imports and strengthening the distribution system to reduce the cost of food from farm to market”.

Large scale suffering of the masses —Blessing Yenlong

On her part, Blessing Yenlong said, “There is still large-scale suffering among the masses while a few in the government continue to enjoy themselves. The goodies they promised Nigerians are yet to be seen or felt.”

They must implement large-scale vocational training programmes linked directly to industries and support MSMEs with low-interest loans and business advisory services.”

Many families can’t afford two meals daily —Clarkson, lawyer

Amaebi Clarkson, a lawyer and former spokesman of the Movement of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), said, “The two years of this administration have been terrible for Nigerians. There has been an all- time low in all aspects of our lives. The economy is so battered that not many families can boast of two square meals a day. The cost of foodstuff has skyrocketed beyond the reach of most families. Nigerians are suffering and instead of addressing the cry of the people, the spin-doctors of the administration pontificate on imaginary achievements not felt or seen by the masses. The energy sector is another area that has suffocated the masses.

Most families cannot afford to pay electricity bills which has been hiked severally within the last two years of this administration. Insecurity has not fared any better. Insurgency is on the increase in the northern part, despite the multi-billion naira budgetary provisions for defence. But the most annoying one is the administration’s penchant for loans. Our foreign debt is currently put at N144 trillion but the government is on the verge of borrowing another 21 billion dollars. I wonder what happened to the much talked about benefits and savings from the fuel subsidy removal. However, one area that it can be commended is the devolution of the energy sector which empowers states to generate their own electricity. We know President Tinubu was an unrepentant advocate of fiscal federalism where the federating units enjoy reasonable autonomy. Now is the time to walk the talk.”

Hope now lies in the realm of dreams —Hon Ayo Fadaka, a political analyst

“Two years of President Tinubu’s administration has reshaped our entire lives, it has redefined poverty from whatever it hitherto was, the Tinubu years continue to reshape our desires, we have all stopped being contented people to desperately hungry people. Life has actually become so brazen and very short, accessibility to food is a challenge, healthcare continues to diminish as a complete lack of purchasing power has sentenced millions unfortunate enough to fall ill to premature death, yet we await renewed hope, but I query, can we be hopeful? I think hope now lies in the realm of dreams as governments on all tiers now are ineffectual, standards continue to crumble, those governing us are no longer servants but taskmasters at best.

When President Tinubu won the election, I had hopes that he will do better better in office, particularly in the management of our economy than the departed old soldier, but inauguration day dashed that hope as pragmatism rode roughshod over planning, the declaration of “subsidy is gone” triggered a whole chain of hardship from the onset of the Tinubu era, and it continues to grow in wild geometric proportion, since then, we remain in a roller coaster, suffering endless fall into economic obscurity. Governors are even worse, to many of them, our commonwealth is their pocket money, not caring a hoot about the need to cater for people.

Nigeria is in trouble, people who have no business in government have now become our helmsman. To compound our situation, the entire focus of governance has now shifted to re-election plans. Only President Tinubu can help us by rededicating himself to his job and keeping focus, he must go the extra mile to rescue our nation from its current doldrums, the people need to be comfortable again. Taxation must be relaxed. Government must address the devaluation of the naira and shore it up. Today hunger is a serious issue in Nigeria like never before, there must be food on our table”.

Government must move beyond rhetoric —Adewale

Former Ondo state chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Stephen Adewale said, “ Despite repeated claims of economic recovery, most Nigerians are yet to feel any real improvement in their daily lives. The prices of food, transportation, and basic necessities keep rising, while the Naira continues to lose value. The power sector remains unreliable despite the government’s ¦ 1.8 trillion annual subsidy claims. Millions still lack access to prepaid meters and are forced to pay outrageous estimated bills for electricity they don’t use. Businesses are shutting down due to poor infrastructure, high operating costs, and unreliable power supply.

Meanwhile, insecurity persists across the country, undermining any meaningful development and worsening the hardship faced by ordinary citizens. To make life better for Nigerians, the government must move beyond rhetoric and take decisive action. It should invest in local production to curb inflation, reform the power sector for efficiency and fairness, and support small businesses through tax relief and access to low-interest loans.

Security spending must be transparent, with improved welfare for personnel and accountability in execution. Most importantly, policies must be people-focused, grounded in real needs, and implemented with transparency. For the next two years remaining for this administration, Nigerians don’t need economic statistics. They need solutions that work”.

Government needs to address the cost of living, insecurity —Ogunsuyi

Mr Lanre Ogunsuyi, Public analyst and former Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in Ekiti, said, “evaluating the impact of President Bola Tinubu’s administration on Nigeria after two years is a bit too early. Tinubu’s administration has implemented significant economic reforms, including removal of fuel subsidies and unifying foreign exchange windows, aimed at stabilizing the economy.

However, economists have rated the Tinubu administration’s performance low in improving the cost of living for most Nigerians. While some progress has been made in stabilizing the economy, the social cost of reforms has been significant, with increased poverty and inequality. The removal of fuel subsidies and naira floating led to increased fuel prices and inflation, which climbed to 34.71% in April 2025, eroding the purchasing power for many Nigerians. The naira depreciated significantly, from N460.702 to N1,579.40 per dollar, impacting the economy and citizens’ livelihoods. There is no significant improvement in addressing the insurgency and other security issues. The other support institutions particularly the National Assembly have not in the last two years shown concern for their constituents, in execution of constituency projects but drawing huge allocation for such, from the National Budget. To move forward, the government needs to address the cost of living, insecurity, and other pressing issues”.

Remaining two years must be dedicated to the needs of the poor —Akere

Former information commissioner in Osun state, Sunday Akere, “In the last two years, President Bola Tinubu has embarked on policy reform which redirect the country’s economy but majorly at the expense of the poor people. He has placed the economy on the path of development and growth which is good for the country as Nigeria is now gaining investors’ confidence. However, the President should dedicate the next two years to servicing the needs of the poor, especially ensuring that the price of food is brought down.

Also, the President must look at the issue of insecurity, the people need to have confidence in the government that it can protect them. There should be a deliberate effort by the President to ensure that farmers return to the farm without fear of being kidnapped or killed. The President must also look into the issue of power generation and distribution, so that the economy would not rely on fuel for the production sector”.

President should stop pursuing shadow —Balogun

The immediate past Vice Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, Ijebu Ode branch, Ogun State, Moruf Balogun, said President Bola Tinubu-led administration tends to be more focused on politics than governance. According to him, “the Supreme Court judgment on local government financial autonomy was delivered on the 11th day of July, 2024 in favour of the 774 local government councils. However, nothing has been done to enforce the said judgment till date. This is quite unfortunate and highly ridiculous of the entire judicial system in Nigeria. On security, Nigerians are now being killed on a daily basis and this is shameful. Health is wealth has no application in Nigeria again as the health care providers no longer have confidence and trust in the Nigerian government anymore. The easiest way to die now is to visit Nigerian hospitals, especially the so-called general hospital.

The provisions of the National Health Act of 2014 only remain on paper. The prices of commodities are not affordable for the downtrodden and Nigerians get angry upon slightest provocation. That is the effect of terrible and persistent hunger. Judiciary is no longer the last hope of the common man. I want to sincerely advise the President to stop pursuing shadow at the expense of substance as only God knows who will be alive to witness 2027. The president must govern, not rule”.

President needs to improve on job creation—Comrade Wasiu

Comrade Ashaye Wasiu, Chairman, United Action for Democracy (UAD) Ogun State Chapter, said that “40 years after Shagari’s government, democracy is still on trial as most politicians are deceitful.

However, assessing President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s policies and programmes over the last two years is subjective and depends on individual perspectives but mostly President Bola Tinubu runs an unpopular regime which has adversely affected the poor masses and peasant traders. There is inflation and a high cost of living.

Many Nigerians are struggling with increased prices of goods and services, the value of the naira against the dollar has been volatile. Most Nigerians are on the streets picking waste and refuse for survival while the elites and politicians are wallowing on tax payers’ money.

President Tinubu, in the next two years, should improve on job creation and stimulate economic opportunities. Addressing insecurity and ensuring public safety remains crucial and non negotiable. Improving access to healthcare, education, and other essential services is also vital”.

Adeola Adedoja, 32, Teacher

“Honestly, things have become worse. The cost of living has skyrocketed, and salaries are nothing. The government needs to focus on stabilizing prices and creating more job opportunities.

Chike Ogbogu, 45, Small Business Owner

“In some ways, things are better. There’s been more focus on infrastructure, but it’s not enough. If they can support small businesses with better funding and policies, we could really thrive”.

Fatima Adedeji , 28, Student, University of Ibadan

“I don’t see much improvement. Education funding is still low, and many of my friends are struggling to pay their school fees. The government should invest more in education and youth programs to help us succeed”.

Emeka Oneforume, 60, Retiree

“Two years is a short time for a complete turnaround, but I do hope to see more social services. They should prioritize healthcare and pensions so that older citizens can live with dignity”.

Nneka Philip, 37, Nurse

“I think there’s potential for improvement, but it’s limited. The healthcare sector is still facing many challenges. If the government can increase funding and resources for hospitals, it would greatly benefit everyone.

Jide Ojolowo, 50, Civil Servant

“The security situation is alarming. Kidnappings and violence are rampant, and people are living in fear. The government needs to invest more in intelligence and community policing to restore safety”.

The situation not beyond redemption — Sani

Anthony Sani, former Secretary General, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), said, “if animals hibernate to survive winter and plants defoliate to survive drought, Nigerians are expected to support the government and be patient in the hope that the situation is not beyond redemption.

The savings from removal of subsidies should be used exclusively for improvement of human capital through education and health. This is because insecurity can be linked to poverty and ignorance as too many out of school children today can pose serious challenges to security tomorrow.”

We need functional power sector —Hajiya Aliyu

On her part, Hajiya Indo Aliyu, a trader in Kaduna, lamented that over the period, Nigerians especially those in the North have not enjoyed steady power supply, despite the hike in tariff. “The national grid has collapsed several times, with negative impact on our livelihoods. I would like the Tinubu administration to lay emphasis on power, in the next two years. A steady and functional power sector would go a long way in making life better for us,” she said.

Govt should intervene to bring down price of goods —Muhammad, local farmer

Ali Muhammad, a local farmer from Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State said, “We are mostly farmers and can now go to our farms without any fear. The bandits here had a peace pact with the authorities and we are enjoying peace and harmony. Businesses have resumed in our markets and our children can go to school. We are however pleading that the government should intervene so that the prices of goods will be reduced and be affordable to the majority “.

James Aba, Business man

“When this administration took over two years ago, I owned a business centre in Akure where I was making a living. But with the removal of the fuel subsidy my business started to suffer because we also relied on fuel to power our generators. We were managing until the government jerked up the tariff rate of electricity.

It was not easy for some of us to cope with what befell us. Gradually I discovered I could no longer cope with the high tariff and the high cost of petrol. I was forced to close down my business because I could not generate enough money to pay my rent and also pay the salaries of the two workers I had. I had to close shop and relocate to Benue, my state of origin. That is what this government brought on me just like many others across the country. I am now struggling to get into buying and selling but the capital to start the business is the problem. The Government should revert the electricity tariff and ensure that the pump price of petrol is brought down”.

Nyiakula Ager, Entrepreneur

“Two years ago life was much better than the situation I am in today. Two years ago I was earning about N200,000 but today I am earning a little over N300,000 which can buy far less than what I could purchase with the N200,000 I was earning. That illustration gives you a vivid picture of what life is at the moment compared to two years ago. This government has completely destroyed the economy of the country and impoverished us the most.

Honestly I must confess that the Buhari administration despite all the criticisms it faced was far better than what we have today. The government will address our economic challenges by doing everything possible to bring down the exchange rate to what it was when Tinubu took over the government. If that can be achieved, then the economy will pick up”.

Janet Iger, Trader

“Two years ago life was better for me and my family. I sell clothes and I can tell you that since workers collected their salaries about five days ago, I have not sold up to six pieces of clothes, unlike what we had before the coming of this government two years ago. People now struggle to buy food with what they earn and do not pay attention to clothes. So the development is really telling on us. We are just struggling to meet our needs. Nobody bargained for what we are seeing today.

Nigerians are better off under Tinubu, says Hon Umoh

The member, who represented the Oron/Okobo/Udung Uko/Mbo/Urueoffong Oruko federal constituency in Akwa Ibom State between 2007 and 2011, Hon. Linus Umoh, argued that Nigerians were better off under the Bola Tinubu government than the previous administration.

Umoh, also a former speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, asserted, “I speak frankly, and as someone that has a good knowledge about Nigeria for the years I have been in politics, I can say with all fairness that the president is doing much better for Nigerians than the previous administration. I say so because when a situation is as bad as it was before he (Tinubu) took over, to reverse the situation involves two things. He removed the subsidy from fuel which was a good idea, but it created some hardship. Of course, the federal government is trying to manage that. Now in Akwa Ibom State, petrol is everywhere; you choose where to buy.

The fuel price is decreasing gradually. The exchange rate has also been stabilized. It is still on the high side, but it would have been worse if the government had not taken steps to stop it from further sliding down. The important thing is stability, so I can say that Nigerians are better than in the previous administration.”