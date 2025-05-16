Home » More News » Deportation: Trump accuses Supreme Court of blocking ‘what I was elected to do’
May 16, 2025

President Donald Trump unleashed fierce criticism Friday on the US Supreme Court, saying the justices were preventing him from fulfilling his campaign promises after they ruled against him on a migrant deportation case.

“The Supreme Court of the United States is not allowing me to do what I was elected to do,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding “this is a bad and dangerous day” for the country.

