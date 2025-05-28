PDP Secretaryship Crisis: I won’t resign – Anyanwu declares

Former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

…accuses Govs Makinde, Mbah of coup plot

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has vowed not to resign from his position despite pressure from some party leaders.

He accused Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Peter Mbah of Enugu State of leading a coordinated plot to remove him before the expiration of his tenure.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Anyanwu described the turmoil as politically motivated and without constitutional justification.

“There is no vacancy in the office of the National Secretary of the PDP. I remain the substantive National Secretary whose tenure runs until December 2025,” he said.

Anyanwu explained that he only took a leave of absence from office to contest the 2023 governorship election in Imo State and had formally notified the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of his decision.

“I wrote to the party and to INEC before proceeding on leave. That letter was acknowledged. My deputy only acted on my behalf. At no time did I resign my position,” the erstwhile Senator explained.

He insisted that the position of National Secretary is zoned to the South, and specifically micro-zoned to the South-East, with Imo State as the designated source of nomination.

He questioned why a replacement is being pushed from Enugu State.

“If the zoning principle is to be respected, any replacement must come from Imo State, not Enugu. Governor Mbah is pushing for a replacement that violates the PDP’s own zoning formula,” Anyanwu stated.

He alleged that Hon. Ali Odefa, a former South-East National Vice Chairman, was behind the campaign against him, using false information to mislead Governor Mbah and others.

The party leader stated that Odefa had been expelled and no longer had any legal standing within the party.

“Odefa’s tenure expired in March. He was expelled from the party and the High Court confirmed it. He has no business attending or convening any PDP meeting,” he explained.

Citing a High Court judgment from January 26, 2025, Anyanwu emphasized the legal weight of the decision, which he said rendered any action taken by Odefa or his allies illegal and invalid.

He said, “The judgment states clearly that any meeting presided over or attended by Ali Odefa is infected with the virus of fundamental illegality and cannot stand. That ruling has not been appealed. It remains binding and enforceable.”

Anyanwu further alleged that Governors Makinde and Mbah conspired to insert Mr. Sunday Ude-Okoye into the position of Secretary through improper channels, including manipulating party staff and using unauthorized meeting venues.

According to him, “how can governors gang up to insert someone as Secretary? This is the height of impunity. Staff were sponsored, and processes were bypassed.”

Anyanwu dismissed rumours of his alleged allegiance to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, insisting that their friendship has never interfered with his loyalty to the PDP.

“I can never deny my friend. After political offices, life continues. I’m not the type to sacrifice loyalty for convenience,” he said.

He also rejected reports of an impending coalition or merger involving the PDP, asserting that the party is not part of any alliance talks.

“There is no coalition. PDP is not merging with anyone. Other parties can join us if they like, but we are not surrendering our identity,” Anyanwu declared.

The PDP secretary further expressed frustration over internal sabotage during the last governorship election, alleging that some party leaders withheld support despite his longstanding commitment to the party.

He explained, “I contested that election without a kobo from the party. None of those now calling for my resignation helped me. Yet they want me out?”

Anyanwu warned that any action aimed at removing him could legally invalidate all PDP activities conducted under his watch since November 2023, including congresses and candidate nominations.

“If my office is nullified, then every action I’ve taken, every congress and nomination, is also null and void. That means PDP has no structure nationwide,” he cautioned.

Anyanwu appealed for calm and unity ahead of the party’s next convention, urging leaders to put aside personal ambition for the collective good of the PDP.

He said, “Let us go in peace. We came into this as a family. Let’s not destroy the house because of selfish interests.”