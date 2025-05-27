PDP remains strong like an Iroko tree — Bode George

Bode George

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Southwest Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George, has declared that the party remains resilient and unshakable despite its current internal crisis.

Speaking as a guest on Arise TV, the member of the PDP Board of Trustees, dismissed suggestions that the party is on the verge of collapse, likening it to an ‘Iroko tree’, a symbol of strength and endurance in African culture.

George expressed deep dismay over the recent actions of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whom he described as his ‘political son.’

He criticized Wike for locking up the PDP’s premises, calling it ‘sacrilegious, unacceptable, and culturally inadmissible.’

“Regarding the locking up of our party’s premises, it is absolutely sacrilegious, unacceptable, and culturally inadmissible,” George said.

He emphasized that the PDP was instrumental in Wike’s political rise, providing him with platforms to serve as local government chairman, chief of staff, minister, and governor.

The PDP leader drew a vivid analogy, comparing Wike’s actions to “returning to your village and locking up your father’s house.”

He argued that Wike could have resolved the issue privately, such as paying the N7.9 million ground rent owed on the property, rather than escalating it into a public spectacle.

“Imagine discovering that some ground rent hasn’t been paid, and as the chairman of the local government, you could easily settle the debt, a mere N7.9 million, especially when it concerns your father’s property,” George stated.

He warned that such behaviour tarnishes the PDP’s image and urged Wike to reflect on his legacy, reminding him that his tenure as minister is not perpetual.

George also addressed Wike’s public statements about delivering the FCT and Rivers State to President Bola Tinubu, questioning the ethics of such declarations. He stressed that Nigerians are observant and that political power ultimately rests with the people.

“If you wish to leave, no one can stop you. However, continually proclaiming that the president has tasked you with delivering the FCT and Rivers State to him, is that the way to win hearts and minds?” George asked.

Despite the internal strife, George remains optimistic about the PDP’s future. He highlighted the party’s historical achievements, such as creating six geopolitical zones and ensuring minority representation in national leadership.

He urged party members to honor the legacy of founding fathers like Alex Ekwueme, who remained loyal to the PDP despite personal losses.

“The PDP is like an Iroko tree, strong and unshakable. There is no political party in this country with a more robust structure than the PDP,” George declared.

George revealed that the Saraki committee, tasked with resolving the party’s internal issues, is still working, and progress was made during recent meetings. He called for unity and corrective action to address the current challenges, asserting that no individual can claim the PDP as their private fiefdom.

“There is nothing personal in this party, and no individual can claim it as their private fiefdom. Never,” he emphasized.

George reaffirmed the PDP’s enduring strength, urging party members to focus on rebuilding and preserving the party’s legacy for future generations.

“What do we want to leave for the younger generations? We must reflect on our legacy and ensure the PDP remains a strong and united force,” he added.