Pastor Adeboye in Jos, sympathizes with Plateau over repeated attacks

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has sympathised with the government and people of Plateau State over the recent spate of violent attacks in the State.

Pastor Adeboye who visited Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos, as he holds a five-day programme in the State, prophetically declared that the season of bloodshed has come to an end.

He described the killings as senseless and heart-wrenching, stating that the Church is deeply concerned about the persistent loss of innocent lives and has been fervently interceding for the State, trusting God to intervene and bring lasting peace.

“We are here to encourage you and to let you know that even in these difficult times, we have not relented in our prayers for Plateau State. We have dedicated a special hour of prayer for the State, believing that a new story will emerge, one of peace, restoration, and hope. There are times when the flesh may fail, but God never fails,” Pastor Adeboye stated.

The cleric also informed Governor Mutfwang that he and his team were in the State for their annual retreat at the RCCG Camp in Kassa, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area and it was important to pay a visit to the Governor and offer prayers for the State’s healing and restoration.

In his response, Governor Caleb Mutfwang expressed deep appreciation for the RCCG’s consistent support and spiritual intercession on behalf of Plateau State and noted that the RCCG Camp, once deserted due to insecurity, has now resumed activities, signifying a return of hope and resilience.

He credited the proactive efforts of security agencies and their strong collaboration with his administration for the improved security situation, saying, “It is only when men of God lift their voices to heaven that God grants them wisdom and answers the cry of His people.

“We thank you, sir, for your love for the land and your commitment to building the body of Christ. We look forward to joining the prayers because we believe that as we look up to God, our refuge and strength, He will give us divine direction and the wisdom to lead aright.”