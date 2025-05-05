Over 1.5m candidates score less than 200 in 2025 UTME

File image.

Out of 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), over 1.5 million of them scored less than 200 in the exam.

The statistical analysis of 2025 UTME result released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday indicated that only 420,415 candidates scored above 200 in the 2025 edition of the UTME.

While 4756 candidates scored above 320, 7658 candidates scored between 300 and 319.