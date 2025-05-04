Opposition-backed cabal plotting emergency rule in Zamfara — Shinkafi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Chairman of the Anti-Banditry Committee in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has alleged a plot by an opposition-backed cabal to destabilize the state and push for the declaration of a state of emergency.

Shinkafi, who is also Executive Director of the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) and Patron of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (2023), described the move as an attempt to derail Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration and sabotage efforts to industrialize Zamfara.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, he condemned the calls for emergency rule as “ill-conceived, unconstitutional, and politically motivated,” alleging that they aim to incite unrest and create confusion.

“This is a calculated attempt to destabilize the state, stir political upheaval, and undermine Governor Dauda Lawal’s strides in transforming Zamfara from an agriculture-based to an industrial state,” Shinkafi said.

He insisted there is no legal basis for declaring a state of emergency in Zamfara and rejected comparisons with Rivers State, where a similar proposal had been considered under different circumstances.

According to him, the resurgence of banditry in Zamfara is seasonal and driven by criminal gangs seeking to extort money from farmers during planting and harvest seasons—a pattern that pre-dates the current administration.

Shinkafi argued that security in the state has improved under Governor Lawal, accusing opposition elements of circulating outdated videos of attacks to incite fear and discredit the government.

“Most of the videos circulating on social media are from past incidents, deliberately reposted to cause panic and misrepresent the current situation,” he noted.

He also criticized the limited security powers granted to governors under the constitution, calling for an amendment to allow them to deploy security personnel directly in times of crisis.

“The title ‘Chief Security Officer’ of the state is largely ceremonial. This constitutional flaw must be addressed,” Shinkafi said.

He warned against any attempt to impose a sole administrator on Zamfara through unconstitutional means, stating that such a move would be strongly resisted.

On the political crisis in the State House of Assembly, Shinkafi confirmed that the legislature is currently divided into two factions. Speaker Hon. Bilyaminu Moriki leads a group of 14 members (12 PDP, 2 APC), while Hon. Bashir Gummi heads a faction of nine members (6 PDP, 3 APC), following the suspension of 10 lawmakers—one of whom has been reinstated.

He dismissed speculation about Governor Lawal’s impeachment as baseless, noting that neither faction holds the constitutionally required two-thirds majority to initiate such action.

“Those pushing for the governor’s impeachment from Kaduna and Abuja are delusional. It’s a political mirage,” he declared.

Shinkafi urged the State Assembly to resolve its internal crisis and resume its legislative functions without delay. He also recommended that Governor Lawal convene a broad-based emergency security summit to consolidate recent security gains and chart a path forward.

He called on President Bola Tinubu and the military high command to intervene, emphasizing the need for national collaboration in tackling Zamfara’s security challenges.

Shinkafi reaffirmed his commitment to promoting peace, unity, and good governance, while defending democratic values in the country.