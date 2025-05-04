Omo-Agege celebrates Ibori-Suenu at 45

The Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has eulogised Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, representing Ethiope East/Ethiope West federal constituency in the House of Representatives as a trailblazer in the bid to have a new generation of credible and fearless leaders.

Omo-Agege, in a birthday message to Erhiatake, commended her for following “the footprints of her father and our leader Chief James Ibori”, a former governor of Delta State, admonishing her to uphold her father’s legacy of service, honour and relentless fight for the uplifting of Delta State and the entire Niger Delta region.

“I am proud of what you have accomplished, your drive and fearless attitude in upholding the virtues you hold dear. Your pedigree has distinguished you among the younger generation as our country bids to chart a new course with your generation leading the charge.

“I celebrate you, my dear Erhiatake. Continue to make us proud. May the Almighty God reinforce you with the strength to make our society better. Happy birthday my chairman,” Omo-Agege said.