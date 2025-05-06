NIMC inaugurates NIN authentication service

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) inauguration of the NIMC NIN Authentication (NNAuth) for secure and seamless identity verification and authentication.

This is contained in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, by the Head, Corporate Communications, NIMC, Dr Kayode Adegoke.

Adegoke said that similarly, the presidency had directed the use of NIN Authentication for verification and authentication across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He explained that this was in line with the commission’s mandate of regulating a reliable national digital identity for citizens and legal residents to affirm their identity.

According to him, the inauguration of the NIN Authentication (NINAuth), a cutting-edge suite of services that includes web, API and mobile verification, is designed to enhance data security, protect privacy, and simplify access to government services.

”This is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on strengthening the national identity management system.

”The NIMC NINAuth application is the official service for integration with the commission’s back-end infrastructure.

”It introduces a robust layer of protection, empowering individuals with greater control over their personal information.”

He added that it required explicit consent before data is shared for Know Your Customer (KYC) processes or other verifications.

He said that the platform fosters trust, transparency, and user autonomy in digital identity management.

Adegoke also said that with the NINAuth, individuals could securely verify their identity and access key government services, which include SIM registration, replacement, applications and passport processing.

Others, he said, include tax filings and financial transactions, government intervention programmes in various MDAs, driver’s licence renewals and other regulatory processes.

The NIMC head of corporate communications further said that the key features and benefits include enhanced security, protection of personal data from unauthorised access, and empowerment of individuals with the freedom to manage their data-sharing preferences.

According to him, other key features and benefits include seamless access, which provides a secure single sign-on solution for convenient access to services.

He added that the innovation reaffirms NIMC’s commitment to advancing secured and efficient digital identity management, ensuring a more accessible, transparent, and secure identity verification system in Nigeria.

He said that the NINAuth application also provided a secure, scalable, and interoperable interface for identity verification through API integration.

According to him, it is designed to facilitate real-time authentication of NIN records, thereby promoting effective service delivery, database harmonisation, and compliance with the National Identity Policy.

He said that the NINAuth service had been designated as the exclusive platform for all NIN-based verification and authentication integration processes for optimal services.

”The implementation guide and process flow of the NIMC NIN Authentication are available at https://ninauth.nimc.gov.ng,” he said. (NAN)