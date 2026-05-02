Kwankwaso, Obi may dump ADC for NDC – Report

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso

…The defection of the two still under probability – NDC

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – BARING any last minute change of mind, there are strong indications that the 2023 Presidential candidates of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso respectively are dumping the African Democratic Congress, ADC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC

With this development, Nigeria’s opposition space is approaching a decisive inflection point as their moves are coming on the heels of intense time pressure and mounting grassroots agitation.

Insiders say the decision is largely settled, with only a formal announcement, expected on Monday.

In an unverified official statement signed by Revd Plus Ndubueze Ukachukwu, Chairman, Kwankwasiya Movement, he said, “We formally announce the defection of our leader, Senator Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso PhD, to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). This decision is in the best interest of Nigeria, and aligns with our goal to meet the aspirations of all citizens. We remain committed to delivering good governance and progress for our dear nation. I THEREFORE DIRECT ALL KWANKWASIYA MOVEMENT ANAMBRA STATE TO MOVE TO NIGERIAN DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS!”

Reacting to the development on Saturday, the NDC said that the defection of the two political leaders to its family was still under probability.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Abdulmumin Ohiare Abdulsalam explained that the defection of Peter Obi and Musa Kwankwaso from the ADC to the party remains under probability.

Abdulsalam said, “My recent response to rare inquiry by a print journalist regarding the possibility of defections of the duo of Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, both of the ADC, dwelt more on the realm of probability rather than certainty.

“This unequivocal clarification of the party is coming on the heels of a politically sensitive reportage by a print media which some media houses and/or news channels are already referencing and getting over-sensational of in the public space.

“For the purpose of clarity, the NDC wishes to restate and maintain its policy posturing on the sensitive issue of defections by politicians and potential electoral candidates who feel dissatisfied in their various political parties.

“Abinitio, our party has been calling on both the ruling and opposition politicians to join what we call the ‘Noah’s Ark’ being floated by the National Leader of the party, especially considering the unique ideologies and policy pillars upon which the NDC was built.

“This suffices to say we do not foreclose nor coarse the defection scenarios to favour our party as we believe politicians are free to move to any party of their choosing.

“Again, we hereby restate that while discussions with key opposition leaders, including many APC politicians, are ongoing, the hierarchy of the NDC shall continue to keep the doors of the party open for whoever wants to come into the party’s fold to salvage the nation.

“In the light of the facts so presented in this explanatory press release, the NDC has not foreclosed the defections of the duo of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Mr Peter Gregory Obi and others, even though discussions have been going on among the opposition parties on the possibility of an alliance to build a multi-party momentum towards the 2027 polls.”