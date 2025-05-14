NBA fines Warriors forward Green $50,000 for referee comment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors is interviewed after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round Two Game Four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on MAY 12, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Noah Graham / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for making an inappropriate comment questioning the integrity of game officials, the league announced.

Green’s comments were made during Golden State’s 102-97 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in game three of their Western Conference semi-final series last Saturday.

No details were given for the exact comment Green made to incur the fine.

The Timberwolves own a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series entering game five on Wednesday at Minneapolis.