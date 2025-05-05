Methodist Church urges Govt action on security, economy

File image.

…Calls for Prayers, Unity and Religious Tolerance

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Uyo, has reiterated its call on the federal and state governments to reassess and realign their security and intelligence strategies—particularly through the adoption of community policing—to curb the growing wave of terrorism and violent crimes across the country.

The Diocese expressed concern over what it described as the government’s “unperturbed disposition,” which, it noted, suggests helplessness amid the increasing attacks by terrorists and kidnappers even in the nation’s capital and major highways.

These concerns were expressed in a communiqué issued at the end of the church’s 30th Synod held from April 24 to 27, 2025, at Immanuel Methodist Cathedral, Itiam Etoi, Uyo LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

The communiqué was signed by Archbishop Most Rev. John E. Koko-Bassey, Lay President Sir Sunday A. Bassey (KJW), and Public Relations Officer Abasifreke Idiong, PhD, and made available to newsmen in Uyo.

It reads in part: “Synod appreciated the 2025 Conference Theme, ‘They Will Rise Again’ (John 11:23b), and noted that it is apt and timely, especially now that Nigerians are grappling with an unstable economy, widespread hardship, endemic corruption, insecurity, crumbling institutions, and many challenges facing the Church.”

The Synod criticized the state of the economy, blaming its decline on certain government policies that have worsened the living conditions of ordinary Nigerians. It called for the implementation of sound economic reforms that would improve the value of the naira, reduce the cost of fuel and food, and establish a realistic living wage for workers.

Reaffirming its position on the nation’s security crisis, the Synod said: “Governments must realign their security approach to include effective community policing. Terrorists and kidnappers cannot be allowed to operate unchecked while the government appears indifferent.”

The Synod also expressed deep concern over the killings in Benue and Plateau states and urged the Church and national leaders to emulate Christ’s example by offering both hope and practical solutions to lift citizens out of poverty and despair.

It called on Christians to remain united in rebuilding the Church and the nation, and to continue praying for a peaceful, united, and tolerant Nigeria.

The Synod also extended condolences to the Roman Catholic Church over the passing of the 266th Pope, His Holiness Pope Francis, and other revered Church leaders. It prayed for divine guidance in the election of a new Pope and for the rise of Christian leaders devoted to sincere service to God and humanity.

Addressing political developments in Nigeria, the Synod condemned recent political maneuverings and called on politicians to embrace liberal democratic values. It emphasized that a vibrant multiparty system is essential for freedom and participatory governance.

Finally, the Synod commended Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno for his generosity towards the Diocese, especially his financial support for the ongoing cathedral project. It encouraged the governor to continue his development initiatives across the state.