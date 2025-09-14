IVF: Catholic Church urges FG to regulate fertility clinics, warns against immorality, exploitation

File photo

…Forbids Catholics from IVF, Decries Miracle Exam Centers

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Uyo

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on the Federal Government to regulate the operations of fertility clinics in the country, citing moral concerns, health risks, and exploitation associated with in vitro fertilization (IVF).

President of CBCN, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, made the appeal at the Second Plenary of the Conference held on Sunday at the Obot Akara Diocese of Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

He lamented that while IVF has become a popular assisted reproductive technology for couples facing fertility challenges, many unlicensed clinics and quacks are endangering lives and exploiting vulnerable Nigerians.

“Though some IVF clinics are run by competent professionals, many others are managed by unqualified practitioners. Clients risk financial exploitation, medical complications, permanent infertility, and even death. Government must urgently provide regulation and ethical guidelines,” Ugorji said.

He also raised concern over young women, particularly students, who donate eggs to clinics for little financial reward without knowledge of the long-term health risks.

On the Church’s position, the Archbishop stressed that Catholics are forbidden from participating in IVF.

“The Church considers IVF gravely immoral because it separates the unitive and procreative aspects of marriage and often involves the destruction or freezing of embryos. Every embryo has inherent dignity and a right to life,” he stated.

Beyond IVF, Ugorji challenged the Federal Government to tackle the menace of “miracle centers” where examination malpractice thrives in WAEC and NECO exams. He warned that such centers undermine Nigeria’s education system and erode standards.

The bishops also raised alarm over environmental degradation in the Niger Delta, urging urgent action to stop oil-related pollution and restore livelihoods.

The plenary, chaired by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and hosted by Governor Umo Eno, was attended by President Bola Tinubu (represented by SGF Senator George Akume), the Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, Archbishop Michael Francis Crotty, as well as bishops and priests from across the country.