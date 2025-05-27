Insecurity: Strengthen intelligence, security cooperation — Methodist Church urges FG

By Olayinka Latona

The Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Lagos Mainland, has called on the Federal Government to bolster the country’s security intelligence and foster stronger cooperation among security agencies in response to the escalating insecurity nationwide.

This call was made in a communiqué issued at the conclusion of the Diocese’s 31st Annual Synod, themed “He Will Rise Again”, held at the Imota Circuit. The event was presided over by the Bishop of the Diocese, The Most Rev. Obafemi Adeleye, and the Diocesan Lay President, Sir Olusola Adu.

The Synod expressed deep concern over the persistent security challenges across the country and urged the government to embrace intelligence-led policing, strengthen community-based security structures, and ensure justice for communities affected by violence and crime.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace, the Church pledged to continue in intercessory prayers for national healing and divine intervention.

The Synod also encouraged Christians and Nigerians to remain hopeful in the face of economic difficulties both at home and abroad. It urged believers to put their trust in the saving grace of Jesus Christ, advising the body of Christ to move beyond past setbacks and focus on a future defined by optimism, purpose, and renewed dedication to God’s work.

A major highlight of the Synod was the emphasis on youth empowerment and development, which the Diocese described as a strategic investment in both the Church’s and the nation’s future. To this end, the Diocese mandated every circuit under its jurisdiction to establish functional youth development initiatives.

It further called for collaboration with the Lagos State Government and relevant agencies to facilitate youth access to training and empowerment opportunities. The Church emphasized that such partnerships are crucial for nurturing responsible, skilled, and spiritually grounded future leaders.

The Synod commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his strides in key sectors such as healthcare, education, transportation, and infrastructure.

However, it also recommended targeted interventions to tackle environmental degradation, address overburdened infrastructure, and empower vulnerable populations through expanded welfare programs and strategic public-private partnerships.