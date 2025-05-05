Malaria still a major killer, vaccine conspiracy claims baseless — Prof. Oshibogun counters televangelist

By Chioma Obinna

Renowned public health expert and former Chief Medical Director of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Akin Oshibogun, has dismissed recent claims by a popular pastor suggesting that malaria is not a serious health issue in Africa and that vaccines are part of a global conspiracy.

Reacting to the controversial statements, Oshibogun described the assertions as “totally incorrect and alarmist,” warning that such misinformation could endanger public health, especially among vulnerable populations.

“It is totally incorrect to say that malaria is not a problem to Africans,” Prof. Oshibogun said emphatically.

He noted that overwhelming evidence shows that malaria significantly contributes to childhood and maternal morbidity and mortality in Nigeria and other African countries.

“Children under five and pregnant women are especially vulnerable,” he explained.

“Childhood deaths occur because young children have yet to develop the partial immunity that comes from surviving repeated exposures to the malaria parasite. Pregnant women also experience reduced immune capacity due to hormonal and physiological changes, making them more susceptible.”

In an interview with Vanguard, the professor addressed widespread misconceptions about vaccines, tracing their roots to ancient African practices.

“The basic principles of vaccinology and immunology are now well established. In fact, since the time the African slave Onesmus showed the Spanish how to prevent smallpox in the 14th century, this knowledge has been in use. Edward Jenner only expanded on it,” Oshibogun noted.

He explained that Onesmus had simply shared practices already common in his African community, and that knowledge later helped the Spanish defeat the Aztecs, whose forces were devastated by smallpox.

Vaccines, Oshibogun said, work by mimicking the body’s natural immune responses.

“When a microbe invades, the body mounts a defense using white blood cells and antibodies. Vaccines essentially introduce either pre-formed antibodies or weakened forms of the microbe to stimulate immunity without causing the illness.”

Refuting claims of a vaccine conspiracy, Oshibogun insisted there is no credible scientific evidence to support such ideas.

“There’s no concrete evidence behind those claims. They are alarmist and unfounded. At best, they should serve as a reminder for our regulatory agencies to remain vigilant.”

He also warned against generalized mistrust of public health systems, emphasizing that while corruption risks exist, robust regulatory oversight is in place to safeguard public safety.

“Any system can be corrupted — even our food or water supply. But we don’t stop eating or drinking. That’s why we have bodies like NAFDAC and SON to protect public health.”

Prof. Oshibogun concluded by reaffirming the critical role of NAFDAC in ensuring vaccine safety in Nigeria.

“NAFDAC doesn’t just approve vaccines; it continuously monitors them for any long-term side effects. If there’s any credible concern, the medical community and regulators will take action,” he said.