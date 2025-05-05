JOHESU to Health Ministry: Sabotage of Consultant Pharmacist cadre won’t be tolerated

… Threatens action over non- compliance in FHIs

By Chioma Obinna

The Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, on Monday warned the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare over what it described as “deliberate sabotage” and “ongoing threats” to the full implementation of the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre in Federal Health Institutions (FHIs), particularly in Lagos State.

In a formal petition to the Honourable Minister of Health, JOHESU expressed dismay at the continued resistance by some medical stakeholders, particularly the Lagos State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, who have publicly rejected the appointment of Consultant Pharmacists and allegedly issued ultimatums to Chief Executive Officers of Federal Health Institutions.

“We are deeply concerned that despite clear government circulars and resolutions reached at high-level conciliatory meetings, there is still a visible attempt to frustrate the implementation of the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre,” Comrade Martin Egbanubi, a senior JOHESU official said.

JOHESU also cautioned that continued threats and violations would not be tolerated.

“If necessary steps are not taken within the next few weeks, JOHESU will have no option but to activate appropriate measures to enforce compliance,” the union said.

JOHESU reminded the Federal Government that the Consultant Pharmacist Circular was one of the key items in the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed at the tripartite conciliation meeting held on October 29, 2024, at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

According to Item 2 of the resolution from a follow-up meeting held on December 20, 2024, the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare was tasked to invoke sanctions against noncompliant Federal Health Institutions after March 31, 2025.

“It is shocking that, despite this clear directive, some CMDs and MDs are still dragging their feet, and worse, facing intimidation from professional associations,” the union stated.

JOHESU specifically condemned a press release by the Lagos NMA, which reportedly demanded an immediate reversal of the Consultant Pharmacist appointments in Lagos-based FHIs, threatening industrial action against CEOs who refuse to comply.

“This action by the Lagos NMA is not only unethical but a clear act of professional bullying that undermines established government policy,” JOHESU declared.

JOHESU is now calling for immediate activation of sanctions against all Federal Health Institutions found to be noncompliant with the circular and warned of escalated action should the Ministry fail to act within weeks.

“We respectfully urge the Federal Ministry of Health to act decisively. Failure to implement sanctions will only embolden those resisting change,” the union warned.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to defending the rights of all health professionals under the JOHESU coalition, which includes: Medical & Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes, and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI), Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals, NUAHP, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU)