It’s time to reset UK-Nigeria partnership to achieve awesome feats— Florence Eshalomi MP, UK Trade Envoy to Nigeria

By Tuoyo Amuka

Florence Eshalomi is member of the UK Parliament representing Vauxhall & Camberwell Green. She has been in the House of Parliament since 2019 and served across a number of key committees over the past six years, including Chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee. Her most recent appointment is, for all intents and purposes, her most strategic yet as UK Trade Envoy to Nigeria and Co-Chair of the UK – Nigeria Creatives Working Group.

Though of Nigerian parentage and heritage, she was born and raised in the United Kingdom. All considered, she is indeed well placed to build greater bridges between both nations in strategic and transformative ways.

She recently spoke with Tuoyo Amuka in London and eloquently discussed issues bordering on commerce, creatives and connections between the UK and Nigeria.

It is my pleasure to meet you again and on this occasion discuss your vision and that of the UK Government towards deepening relations with Nigeria. The objective is to ensure that a greater swathe of diasporan Nigerians and indeed Africans are able to hear your message and establish how to support Africa’s cultural and creative system transformation.



My first question is on the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership, ETIP, between both the UK and Nigeria signed just over a year ago. What does the reality of its operations look like and what mechanisms are in place to deliver the best for and from both countries?

This is a question focused on connecting people and potential to opportunities – how do we tap into the knowledge and assets of the people to make trade a reality? We know that we have some world renowned artists, designers who are already showcasing their work, not just here in the UK but across the world in other countries as well.

But how do we work with that local tailor who’s in a street market making those outfits; who could be the next big thing, how do we make sure that they’ve got a platform to showcase their work to a wider markets? It’s important that in a world where the UK is looking at growth which is one of the key missions for this new government. This must include building new trade opportunities with partners that we haven’t always traded with and that includes seeking new investment opportunities.

Nigeria is characterised as a nation with an awesome entrepreneurial spirit and obviously a very youthful population with almost 40 per cent of the population aged 15 and under. How do you see the power of youth tapping into this opportunity to transform economic potential into tangible gains alongside the UK’s youth?

One of the greatest assets the country has is its young people. And as you know, we say the youth are the future but they can only be the future if you invest in them. It’s worrying that for some of those young people, access to basic things like education is still quite problematic. If we are able to combine expertise from these well-established institutions with the brilliant educationists, teachers and professors in Nigeria- I believe we can create opportunities for young people to be impacted and to advance in whatever fields they have chosen.

These resources are in place; so it’s really vital that we look at helping young people navigate that arena. Another key area of interest to unlock potential with young talent in Nigeria will be AI.

AI is changing the way we operate. Work and learning do not have to be desk based anymore. With virtual systems we can enhance the power of new technology and when you’ve got young people who are equipped to take advantage – this is real power to be harnessed and it’s vital that we tap into them.

You have achieved some milestones indeed, have been in the House of Parliament since 2019 and currently Chair of The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee. You have also served in other committees in various capacities. As a British-Nigerian female who is performing at this level in the UK political sphere, what factors have enabled you get to here? Secondly, what advice do you have for African youth and across the diaspora that see you as a role model?

There is a deep resilience that typifies African youths, at home and in the diaspora. This attitude of never giving up, especially in Nigeria. This empowers me because you think about some of the many challenges they are faced with. But through it all, no matter what’s thrown at Nigerians, they will still adapt and make most of situations.

That sheer resilience and determination that nothing can break me – I appreciate this deeply and it keeps me pushing to succeed as they do. This gives me strength and has helped me along the way in my political journey in terms of the doors that will close in one’s face. Many people will say no the first time. It’s how you use your own self-belief to keep going. Because if you don’t champion yourself, no one else will. You are your greatest cheerleader.

Thinking about some of the obstacles I faced during my career. There were many things that happened along the way and for me, faith is very important as well. I think about the fact that my journey was planned out. God knows what journey that was mapped out for me.

So I’m hopeful and committed to succeed in this position, to deliver and ensure that both Nigeria and the UK governments elevate existing positions with respect to trade.

Permit me to extend that question a little bit. Your position is, in my opinion, progressive and very laudable. I can’t help but contrast that with one held by one of your colleagues in Parliament. She also happens to be leader of the opposition. Do you both share the same sort of background?

How do you reconcile these differing viewpoints as I imagine that there would obviously be a professional relationship between you both, being from Nigeria? How do you reconcile your opinions about Nigeria vis-a-vis what the UK stands for to all these entities?

I think the main difference is that obviously she carried out some of her schooling in Nigeria, whereas I didn’t. So her perspective in this regard – for some period -will be different. I think it is right for us, as British-Nigerians, to always want our home country to do better. So, yes I share some of her frustrations as to why hasn’t the country progressed in some areas.

I think about the many times I used to visit Nigeria and not understanding why power supply would suddenly be gone and, you know, things that should be resolved by now.

Other serious issues like inflation. Cost of living is high for a lot of Nigerians; minimum wage is still quite low and the plethora of areas where we should be making improvements.

I think about the fact that many Nigerians come to the UK, the US and Dubai for healthcare service when we should have a robust health infrastructure system – when we think about the extremely capable doctors, nurses and midwives of Nigerian origin who are working in UK hospitals.

So we have the talent there, but why is it that they’re not being supported to enable these services thrive back home? I think in that vein, I can maybe understand some of her criticisms.

What I disagree with is the fact that, I am not going to denigrate the country. And I think that obviously she has a personal relationship and something(s) happened -which I am not privy to which inform the stance she has; I don’t know. You would have to ask her that but no country’s perfect in my view and all leaders have flaws, politicians too.

We’re not perfect. We’ll make mistakes. I think the key thing is looking at where we can work together as a country. I want to use my role to help Nigeria and the UK in terms of building that relationship. We must amplify the positive things and contributions that Nigerians here in the UK and across the diaspora are making.

A very focused cultural question now. Firstly, what’s on your playlist?

Well, my playlist changes on almost a daily basis because I’ve got a 10-year-old and a seven-year-old whom, even though they’re not supposed to, sometimes they will sneak onto YouTube; so they know all the different dance moves.

So, it is a very varied playlist. You know, I listen to everything. Just the other day I was listening to some Shina Peters. Just reminiscing about my mom, watching some of the old Nigerian films. You, see the mix of some of the old Fuji songs being mixed with the new Afrobeats tunes.

It’s vital we keep our culture alive and cross over here too. Look at the UK scene where so many Nigerian artists are collaborating with UK artists as well. Central Cee, Dave, J Hus, Ed Sheeran – all of this is quite important and illustrate linkages that appeal to the UK scene and Afrobeats. When you have the King speaking of a major afrobeat artist like Davido on his playlist, it shows you the power of music and our culture to reach new heights. All I’ll say is as long as there’s a good tune that you can dance to, I’m listening to it.

Awesome! I have what I might call my final question. In course of our discussion I spoke of how social development was critical to moving Nigeria, the giant of Africa -as they refer to us- forward.

Given the attendant challenges to manage such growth rates vis-a-vis our population explosion that can’t be ignored, how do you bring the creative economy and other private sector interests to the fore as a driver of economic growth and social transformation within such an ecosystem? How can other parties, such as the private sector, the media for instance (as a key pillar in the creative economy) support what you have in mind?

Yes, to be realistic and forthright, I do not believe the government alone can’t address some of those key societal issues that we are facing, both in the UK and in Nigeria.

I spoke earlier about making sure that young people have the best opportunities. I know that there are critical challenges with respect to education provision in some Nigerian states. Same with housing, extend same to basic rights for women and girls. The policy frameworks that ensure these systems continue to subsist are in my opinion outdated for want of better words.

I think we must recognise the power of communities, the power of the private sector, the power of voluntary groups.

The issue of polio is one of the key issues that’s still a strain on Nigeria. There’s a vaccination for this. No child should be dying as a result of polio but because some people and communities do not have access to vaccination. Families continue to suffer this tragedy in their childrens’ lives. So there is a grand case for us to address some of the social issues in Nigeria.

Is there a role for trade to play in that?

I think so as there are private sector businesses that can be brought on-board and be part of a multi-stakeholder programme which ensures social impact objectives such as the environment as well as diversity, equity and inclusion must be met in order to secure government contracts. These business entities should be able and willing to partner with the government in achieving sincere social transformation – such that there are benefits for all beyond financial reward.

I think it’s a case of continuing to challenge each other as both the UK and the Nigerian government to do better. Because we both have populations who will rightly question and hold us to account. Greater transparency in the way governments operate so that people feel that things are being done with them instead of to them.

I know some people have concerns about how government funds are committed or shall we say not in some cases. As I see it, it’s important that we have benchmarks and frameworks that organisations will commit to before contracts are awarded and more critically there are monitoring systems in place which ensure compliance.

Final question is two pronged. Firstly, what are quick wins for you in the next four years, with specific reference to the ETIP?



We have clocked one full calendar year since it was signed – thus we have four years before it is reviewed.

What are quick wins potentially? What is the message that you have for everyone who’s listening to you right now?

Quick win for me would be looking at maybe a major organisation in Nigeria, partnering up with the UK to look at something which I think is of interest to both countries and that’s around sustainability and renewable energy.

This is a strategic interest – around sensible energy security. We have a key ambition to explore means to producing lower cost Great British, GB,energy such that household bills reduce. It would be opportune to potentially explore access to raw materials that Nigeria has. Is there a way that we could potentially develop a partnership framework towards working on this?

The climate and planet is in focus more than ever – after our people, it’s the most vital thing. Nigeria continues to be heavily reliant on fossil fuels for energy. How can the UK government support Nigeria in terms of its green transition?

There are solid potential areas of collaboration here – with ambition to make strides on the parts of both governments.

What would I say to people listening? it is an exciting time. With the new presidency in Nigeria just settling in. And the new Labour government in the UK also, I believe it’s the right time for a reset.

We are allies and must seize all the opportunities available – Nigeria is only few hours away and we share so many common interests, including English as a language. So, there’s a lot of value to unlock indeed.

Self-expression is another thing that we both share. Nigerians love conversations; equally British politicians like talking as well, but now actually let’s achieve some awesome feats.