Imo, Jigawa, Sokoto  pay highest prices for petrol  

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, yesterday, said Imo, Jigawa and Sokoto States paid the highest retail prices for petrol in April 2025. Jigawa residents paid N1588.50 per litre while Sokoto and Imo States N1567.84, and 1550.00, respectively.

This was in contrast with Jigawa, Kaduna and Cross Rivers States who had the highest average retail price for petrol at N1,700, N1,650.00, and N1,563.86, respectively in March 2025.

NBS disclosed this in its Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, (also known as petrol) report for April.

“On State profile analysis, Imo State had the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N1588.50, Jigawa and Sokoto States were next, with N1567.84, and 1550.00, respectively.

“Conversely, Yobe, Kwara and Osun State had the lowest average retail prices for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N970.00, N1014.85, and N1042.49 respectively.

“Lastly, on the Zonal profile, the South East Zone had the highest average retail price of N1341.71, while the South West Zone had the lowest price of N1138.64.”

The report, however, showed that the retail price of petrol fell by 0.52 percent month-on-month to N1,239.33 in April from N1,245.8.

“The average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) for April 2025 was N1239.33, indicating a 76.73 percent increase compared to the value recorded in April 2024 (N701.24).

“Likewise, comparing the average price value with the previous month (.i.e. March 2025), the average retail price decreased by 1.77 percent from N1261.65.”