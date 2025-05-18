I can’t wait to be back – Taiwo Awoniyi breaks silence after recovering from coma

Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has spoken out after a life-threatening health scare that saw him placed in an induced coma following emergency surgery.

The 27-year-old sustained a severe injury during Forest’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Leicester City.

After colliding with the goalpost, Awoniyi initially tried to continue playing.

However, subsequent medical checks revealed a ruptured intestine, requiring immediate surgical intervention.

The operation led to Awoniyi being placed in a medically induced coma.

The former Mainz 05 forward has received an outpouring of support from teammates, coaches, fans, and friends around the world.

Taking to Instagram, Awoniyi expressed his gratitude and shared an emotional update on his condition.

“This season has been one of the most difficult of my career, but through it all, I have felt the love. With the grace of God, I am grateful to still be here, to still be fighting, to still be smiling, and to be in good spirits,” he wrote.

“To my teammates, coaches, staff and the entire Forest family, thank you for your well wishes. Seeing you all on your visits to the hospital lifted my spirits more than words can say.

“Wishing the boys the very best in these last two games. Keep believing and keeping pushing. I’ma with you all the way and I can’t wait to be back out there with the boys doing what I love.

“To my family, friends and football fans, thank you for the support, and to everyone back home in Nigeria who has checked in on me, prayed for me and left kind words, thank you. I see them, I feel them, and I carry them with everyday as I recover,” Awoniyi added.

Vanguard News