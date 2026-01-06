Enzo Maresca breaks silence after Chelsea exit

Maresca

Former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has issued a statement following his departure from the club.

The 45-year-old was dismissed on New Year’s Day after 18 months in charge.

In a post shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Maresca thanked Chelsea supporters and players but made no reference to the club’s owners.

He wrote, “LEAVE THIS WORLD A LITTLE BETTER THAN YOU FOUND IT.

“My journey with Chelsea began with the preliminary rounds of the Conference League. I leave with the inner peace of leaving a prestigious club like Chelsea where it deserves to be.

“I want to thank all the Chelsea fans for their support over the last 18 months.

Support that was crucial to achieving Champions League qualification, winning the Conference League, and winning the Club World Cup.

“Victories that I will always hold in my heart!

“A special thank you to all the players who have accompanied me on this wonderful journey.

“I wish everyone who has shared every moment with me every success in this second half of the season and in the future.

“Thank you, CHELSEA 💙 from me and my family.”

Maresca’s departure followed a difficult run of form, with Chelsea winning just one of their last seven Premier League matches. His final game in charge was a 2-2 home draw against Bournemouth last Tuesday.

During his spell at Stamford Bridge, Maresca won the Conference League and the Club World Cup.

Chelsea confirmed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on Tuesday, with the former Hull City boss arriving from fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg.